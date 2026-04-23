Breakfast & Kitchen Assistant/Chef
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Kockjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kockjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent. We are now hiring Breakfast and Kitchen Assistant to Comfort Hotel Panorama in Göteborg.
Location:Göteborg
Who we are looking for:Breakfast and Kitchen Assistant/Chef
Responsibilities:- Maintain food quality to ensure high-standard food at breakfast buffet in the mornings and in restaurant 'The Kitchen ' in the evenings - Taking full responsibility for the warm section of the breakfast buffet and ensuring the station is clean, inviting, and replenished throughout the breakfast service- Preparing and serving the evening menu, which consists of pizza, burgers, and simpler "husmanskost" (traditional Swedish home cooking).
Requirements:- You speak English or Swedish on an intermediate level - You have functional competency in a professional kitchen - you know your way around a professional kitchen, understand food safety, and enjoy cooking simple food- You can maintain a buffet, take orders and keep restaurant and kitchen clean and tidy- You're available to work according to shifts with start early mornings as well as evening shifts, both weekdays and weekends- You're required to work during months June, July, August- Knowledge of food safety and hygiene regulations is a plus.
Your profile:- You enjoy cooking and are service-minded- You are kind and welcoming to colleagues & guests - You enjoy a variety of working both morning and evening shifts (flexibility is a plus that would give you more working hours and more stable team) - You have a willingness to learn and develop into or are already ready to work independently or lead a shift in the kitchen - You can work under short periods of high pressure / stress (breakfast service can be busy).
What the employer offers:- Start asap on hourly basis, then part-time employment during summer months, with possibility to continue working 20% after the summer - Hourly payment
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Eklandagatan 51-53 (visa karta
)
412 61 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Panorama Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet - info@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9872648