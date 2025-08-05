Brand Marketing Director
2025-08-05
Avalanche Studios Group is hiring a Brand Marketing Director to manage brand and marketing strategy for the worlds number one hunting game; The Hunter: Call of the Wild. The position involves leading a team of marketers and implementing innovative brand and marketing strategies that create impact and stimulate demand.
What you'll do:
As a core member of the product leadership team, you'll be the voice of the player and the champion of our marketing vision. You'll directly influence product strategy, ensuring our game resonates with players and delivers outstanding commercial results.
Contribute to the strategic direction for the Call of the Wild franchise.
Lead, mentor, and manage a team of marketers to foster creativity, strategic thought, and excellence.
Set and drive the implementation of the brand & marketing strategy for The Hunter: COTW
Build the brand framework and platform for the franchise, maintaining consistent brand attributes, tone, and style.
Ensure we have a clear framework for measuring the value of activities and know what drives sales and brand growth.
Track and report on our marketing performance using a robust KPI framework.
Use deep, motivational and behavioral player insights to assist development teams in designing games that align with player needs.
Support the creation of unique product positioning and selling points in collaboration with the game leadership team.
Work with the Insights team to deliver player and market data that informs product and marketing decisions.
Manage marketing budget forecasting at a game level.
Advocate for marketing and publishing teams in product decisions.
Coordinate with game and marketing leads to align our marketing strategies with company objectives.
Keep connected to games industry developments and monitor player & market trends to bring the latest thinking to our marketing work.
Who you are:
A senior marketing expert with extensive commercial acumen and strong data fluency, who understands how to navigate the evolving landscape of the gaming industry.
Demonstrated success in leading marketing teams and developing strategies that resonate with players and achieve business objectives.
Proven experience and ideally a passion for measuring marketing performance and translating results into insights that add value to the business.
A strategic marketer with a history of accomplishing long-term brand goals and delivering innovative marketing campaigns that drive growth.
Eager to mentor and empower others with a collaborative and inclusive management style.
Passionate about games and gamer culture, with the foresight to anticipate market trends and seize cultural opportunities.
