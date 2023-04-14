Brand Manager
2023-04-14
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Nordic Brand Manager - Aesthetics
Location: Stockholm/Uppsala area or Copenhagen
Galderma Nordics is looking for a Brand Manager Aesthetics to join the team.
As the Brand Manager, you will be accountable for driving the growth of our aesthetic business in the Nordics region through on-the-ground marketing efforts that are aligned with global marketing guidelines but deliver immediate ROI to the business.
To succeed in this role, you will use your strategic skills, operationally engage and work together with the team, build internal and external networks, ensure alignment with other functions, and interact well in our cross functional environment. There are great opportunities to operate for an entrepreneurial, creative mind.
Key Tasks
*
Develop and implement marketing programs tailored to the Nordics market
*
and aligned with global marketing strategy
*
Execute marketing plans to achieve business objectives and deliver ROI
*
Work closely with cross-functional teams including sales, product development, and customer service to ensure seamless execution of marketing initiatives
*
Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in the Nordics region, including customers, influencers, and partners
*
Analyze market trends, consumer insights, and competitive activity to inform marketing strategies and tactics
*
Manage and optimize marketing budgets to maximize ROI and drive business growth
*
Work with global marketing teams to share best practices, leverage existing assets, and ensure consistency in branding and messaging
*
You will be an important voice for the Nordic region in our global organization
Skills & Qualifications
*
Degree in Marketing or related field
*
Experience in marketing or brand management, preferably in the aesthetic products industry or related field
*
Knowledge of the pharma regulatory environment and how it impacts marketing
*
Ability to think strategically, while also being highly operational and tactical
*
Track record of executing successful marketing campaigns and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
*
Ability to use data to inform marketing decisions
*
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders
*
Fluent in English and one or more Nordic languages
*
Result driven
*
Solution- and action oriented (Make things happen)
*
Collaborative team player
*
Structured with project lead skills
*
Agile mindset and embrace dynamic business opportunities
What we offer in return
We offer you the chance to work with premium aesthetic brands that are backed by science.
Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.galderma.com/careers
Next Steps
*
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
*
The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
*
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26
