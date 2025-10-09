Brand Experience Designer
Rippling Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rippling Sweden AB i Stockholm
The Graphics & Experience Designer will be responsible for designing across all brand touchpoints-from digital campaigns and live event environments to website design and branded content. This role requires a multidisciplinary designer with a refined visual sensibility, technical skills in both static and motion graphics, and a passion for translating ideas into bold, culture-forward visuals.
You will work closely with the Chief Brand Officer and CEO to shape the Saint & Citizen brand identity, ensuring every visual, digital, and experiential output reflects our vision of cultural leadership.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain the Saint & Citizen brand identity system across all platforms.
Design campaign assets for events, social media, advertising, partnerships, and internal presentations.
Create logos, typography systems, and brand elements for new Saint & Citizen sub-brands, activations, and special projects.
Ensure consistency of design language across all global properties (Saint Sessions Live, Citizen's Lounge, Saint's Table, Saint Week, etc.).
Lead the design and creative direction for Saint & Citizen's web presence, including landing pages, microsites, ticketing pages, and campaign-specific hubs.
Collaborate with web developers to bring responsive, interactive designs to life.
Create user-friendly, visually striking designs that translate across desktop, mobile, and tablet experiences.
Qualifications & Skills
3-5+ years of professional experience in graphic design, web/digital design, or creative direction.
Expert in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects), Figma, and related tools.
Strong knowledge of UI/UX principles and ability to design responsive web experiences.
Experience with motion graphics and animation (After Effects, Premiere Pro).
Strong understanding of experiential and environmental design (event branding, signage, installations).
Ability to balance creative vision with commercial and brand partnership needs.
Deep passion for music, culture, and global creativity. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-08
Via post Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rippling Sweden AB
(org.nr 559434-8871)
Linnégatan 18 (visa karta
)
114 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9548894