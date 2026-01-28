Brake Validation Engineer - 504866
2026-01-28
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Brake Validation Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your technical and analytical expertise in a dynamic and innovative field. You'll work alongside collaborative and forward-thinking teammates.
You'll play a key role in ensuring the safety and reliability of our brake systems. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (such as product development, testing, and safety teams), contribute to problem-solving initiatives, and much more.
You'll specifically take care of consolidating the validation plan for our brake systems, but also specifying test benches and preparing measuring equipment for testing.
We'll look to you for:
Consolidating the validation plan of the brake system
Specifying the test bench
Issuing test procedures
Preparing the measuring equipment needed for tests
Checking the configuration of the brake system before any test
Executing tests and issuing test reports
Contributing to the tuning of the brake system and problem-solving
Supporting brake-related tests to be conducted on trains
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering degree in automatics, electronics, electricity, or mechanics
Experience in testing
Knowledge of validation processes and tools
Familiarity with measuring equipment and test benches
A strong commitment to rigor and autonomy
Teamworking skills to collaborate effectively in a multicultural environment
Fluency in English; Swedish is an advantage but not a requirement
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects shaping the future of mobility
Utilise our inclusive and flexible working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards roles such as Technical Expert or Project Manager
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
