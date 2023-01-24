Bistro chef
We are now looking for a chef for our bistro situated at the Clubhouse of the golf course. You have creativity and genuine food interest as well as experience from similar positions. You are used to be working with high standards and see it as natural that everything served is of the highest quality.
You would be in charge of preparing the daily lunch, which is offered between 11:30 am and 3 pm up to six days per week. There may be occations when you will need to assist your colleagues in the Manor House kitchen.
The fulltime position is for the period of May to September 2022. The employee will receive from 16 EUR per hour excl. tax). Incl. holiday allowance. Tax 25 %. Rooms and apartments to rent are available at the resort. Driving license is recommended.
Send us your CV together with presentation letter and references to jobb@mauritzberg.se
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (52 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina. The resort is located 140 km south of Stockholm and 30 km east of Norrköping.http://permstade.se/360_slott/mauritzberg.html. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJn9nRPfMsw Så ansöker du
