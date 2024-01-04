BIM Coordinator
2024-01-04
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce we are seeking a BIM Coordinator to join our expanding Team in Sweden.
Requires:
Manage and resolve clashes and coordination issues between disciplines.
Production of drawings, specifications, and schedules, according to the project BIM Execution plan.
Responsible for delivering all 2D and 3D co-ordination milestones on each project.
Liaise with package managers and site engineers to coordinate complex MEP installations.
Provide support to junior BIM team members.
Skills/Qualifications:
Previous Revit experience - MEP bias required
AutoCAD experience preferred
Navisworks experience desired
4+ years' experience working on multiple large projects
Relevant Bachelor's degree in engineering or similar
Excellent organisation, communication, and time management skills
Winthrop Technologies Ltd are an equal opportunities employer
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
E-post: nlee@winthrop.ie
