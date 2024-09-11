Bilmekaniker / Service Technician - Huddinge
2024-09-11
Do you want to help accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy?
At Tesla that's our mission.
We are looking for a talented Service Technician focusing on Used Car Refurbishment. At Tesla, our Service Technicians are the backbone of the Service operation, supporting our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.We've created one of the most innovative vehicles ever made, and as a Service Technician you will help ensure an equally innovative service to our customers. To succeed at Tesla, you must be energetic, highly organized, and smart working. You should have a passion for the brand and the ability to build on your technical skill set and thrive in a team environment.
Are you up for the challenge?
We offer:
A dynamic & fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning & collaboration are key to success
The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software
Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
A competitive compensation and benefits package
A safe, clean and fun workplace
Responsibilities
Service, repair and improve: Working with Tesla specific software and advanced tools you will be performing repairs and maintenance on all types of Tesla vehicles, with and without supervision according to skill level.
Ensure top quality: Fix it right first time, we trust you to inspect our vehicles diligently before delivery and to work with the highest quality standards.
Customer experience: Contributing towards high Customer Satisfaction by refurbishing our used car fleet to a high standard, with a balance to ensure speed and efficiency.
Collaborate: Working across teams (local and regional) you will be sharing support and best practices in order to further improve the service experience.
Develop: Setting you up for success our dedicated in-house training teams will train you on Tesla specific technology and the repair of Electrical Vehicles.
Requirements
Technically experienced: You have professional experience performing vehicle service and repairs working within either automotive, aviation, marine or similar industries.
Technically qualified: You ideally have relevant certification to perform vehicle repairs in Sweden or demonstrable experience in a comparable field. You will self-manage your technical expertise development.
A good communicator: You speak, write and understand English well and know how to get your point across clearly and respectfully. If you know Swedish, it would be considered as a plus.
Safe to drive: We require you to hold a full European driver's license (Class B for cars).
Flexible: You may work in shifts to support your team, which may include weekends, morning and evening shifts. You are willing to travel to support the wider Service operation, when needed.
Eligible: To work in Sweden.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
