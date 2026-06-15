Mechanical Integrity Engineer - R&D Turbine
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-06-15
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our Turbine Mechanical Integrity (MI) team as an MI Engineer. We offer a stimulating work environment, abundant opportunities for professional development, and the chance to contribute to our company's success.
In this role, you will enhance our understanding of the lifing behavior of components and systems in the turbine (downstream of the compressor and the combustor) by assessing, planning, and executing lifing work related to non-conformities in manufactured parts, field issues in operating gas turbines, and new developments.
A typical analysis will start with stress/thermo-mechanical analysis as the basis for low cycle fatigue, creep, crack growth, and oxidation assessments. You will collaborate with project teams that include designers, heat transfer engineers, and CFD engineers. Your primary workplace will be our office in Finspång, with occasional remote work options.
How You'll Make an Impact
Support development projects by assessing and planning the necessary lifing work.
Engage in root cause analysis to evaluate and understand component lifing behavior.
Conduct stress and lifetime assessments using finite element analysis and other numerical methods.
Contribute to the development and enhancement of lifing methodologies, tools and procedures.
Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to gather essential data and inputs for accurate assessments and calculations.
What You Bring
MSc or PhD in Mechanical Engineering or related field.
Experience with structural/FEM analysis for lifing calculations, with a strong understanding of relevant principles and methodologies.
Proficiency with software tools such as ABAQUS, HyperWorks, NASGRO, SimCenter3D, Ansys and FRANC3D.
Proficiency in English, both verbal and written.
Previous experience with gas turbines or other high-temperature applications is a plus but not required.
About the Team
You will be part of an experienced team with different backgrounds and responsibilities. We strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team. We are committed to developing long-term competencies and seek individuals who are looking to grow with us.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With +100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers
, id nr 297575 not later than 29.06.2026
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#page Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "297575". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9964844