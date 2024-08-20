Billing Coordinator to Telia
2024-08-20
Do you share a passion for Telecom and would like to work within the area of rating and billing? Telia Division X provides cutting-edge services to enterprises, and Billing has become a strategic function in the customer experience journey. Telia is looking for a Billing Coordinator, starting ASAP until the end of the year, with good possibilities for an extension.
Is this your next opportunity?
Our client, who is the head of the Order & Delivery team within Delivery & Billing at Telia Division, is now looking for a Billing Coordinator to strengthen the team. The overall responsibility of the Billing Coordinator is to serve internal and external customers and to provide expertise and know-how on billing-related matters. You will act as a bridge between the Billing Team and other Telia teams such as Finance, Sales, Delivery, Support, Legal, and DevOps. Officially, all the Billing Coordinators report to the client, who is the head of Order & Delivery, but are operationally also part of the Billing Team, consisting of members from both the Delivery & Billing department and IT Engineering.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Making sure customers and offers are configured correctly in support systems
• Ensuring that customers receive invoices correctly and in a timely manner
• Acting as third-line support for billing inquiries
• Taking part in development initiatives as a subject matter expert
• Acting as support in Revenue Assurance projects
• Tasks include, but are not limited to:
• Running periodic (bulk) billing for all our 1000+ customers
• Creating and distributing on-demand invoices
• Answering inquiries in the group mailbox
• Taking on tasks that come in via the group mailbox
• Suggesting improvements to our development board
• Performing analysis and taking action on operational KPIs. For example: Mediation and rating errors, Order errors and Billing errors.
• Performing analysis and suggesting action on strategic KPIs. For example: Bill Completion Rate, Bill Accuracy and Bill Timeliness.
Is this you?
This role requires the applicant to have:
• An analytical mindset: Think outside the box
• Strong business acumen: A great understanding of what our stakeholders need to meet our customers ' needs
• A willingness to learn and grow
• We think that you have a non-prestigious attitude and are equipped with a healthy dose of curiosity. You thrive in a changing environment, where priorities constantly shift.
Your personal competencies:
• Problem solver
• Resourceful
• Good communicator
• Continuous learner
Must have:
Previous experience in Business Support Systems (BSS), for example:
• Billing and Invoicing
• Financial Systems, Ledgers
• Order and Delivery Systems
Nice-to-have:
Previous experience in the Telecommunications sector and Previous experience in software tools, for example:
• Relational Databases, for example Oracle
• Visualization Tools, for example Qlik Sense
• Microsoft Tools, for example Excel, Access, Azur
It 's more than just a job!
Regardless of the position you are looking for, Telia will give you the tools and support you need to grow both as a professional and as a person with them. Telia can offer you your next big opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. Telia respects and values the diversity of people. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, they also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits.
Interested?
If you fancy joining Telia 's team don 't hesitate to apply today!
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Sara Hermansson sara.hermansson@multimind.se 0708152521 Jobbnummer
8851602