Bid and Costing Manager
Alstom Transport AB
2025-04-23
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Bid and Costing Manager in Västerås we're looking for?
Are you ready to make a difference in an innovative environment? Join our team and be part of building a leading engineering organization focused on bid scopes for Integrated Service Readiness (ISR). This is your opportunity to take on a pivotal role in shaping the future of railway equipment.
Your Future Role
Take on a new challenge and apply your experience within ISR and bids. You will report to the ISR Engineering Manager Nordics, located in Västerås, and work alongside the ISR team as well as other functions within Services and RSC (Rolling Stock Components). ISR covers LSA (Logistic Support Analysis) engineering, maintenance documentation, training, special tools, test benches, and spare parts during both tender and project phases.
We are looking for a Bid Manager to manage and execute tenders and costing for ISR related scopes for both ALM (Asset Life Management) and RSC (Brake and Traction Electronics) tenders.
You will be part of our committed ISR team that manages the ALM tenders but also the ISR scope of tenders for all the products that are developed and/or produced by RSC in Västerås. Your main task will be to manage tenders with a defined scope, provide accurate Quality Costs Delivery Performance (QCDP) commitments, in a timely manner and within the defined bid budget according to Alstom's internal processes, product strategies and customer requirements.
You will work with a cross functional team depending on the scope, e.g. Services, Engineering, Operations & Procurement, often in an international multi-site community.
We are looking for you who like to learn new things and can motivate a team of stakeholders to work against set goals.
You will:
Lead the ISR bid work from understanding customer requirements and having them packaged and quality assured for customer bids
Understand customer and supplier relationships
Provide added value to Alstom's customers by proposing outstanding technical solutions
Plan resource needs for the ISR bids
Lead and create the budget in bids for the ISR workload including time and cost estimations
All About You
We value passion and attitude over experience. Therefore, we do not expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we have listed key qualifications that will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering university degree or equivalent
Experience in the ISR domain and in managing the engineering scope and budgets effectively.
Knowledge of Understanding products and standards preferably from the railway industry.
Language: Fluency in both Swedish and English is essential.
Interviews take place as applications come in, so we encourage you to apply today.
Key Attributes for Success in This Role
As a Bid Manager, you will play a crucial role in collaborating closely with the ISR team and various functions within Services and RSC, where effective communication is a key component. The ability to convey technical information clearly and concisely is essential for ensuring alignment on project goals. Your work will rely on exceptional interpersonal skills, enabling you to effectively communicate, collaborate, and influence both executives and colleagues within an international and multicultural environment.
Being detail-oriented and self-motivated is vital as you manage your responsibilities. Your strong team player attitude and positive mindset will facilitate collaboration with a diverse range of professionals, fostering a positive working environment and driving collective success. Furthermore, your analytical skills, including critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving, will be essential in navigating this role.
Things you will enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You will also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Alstom Transport AB (org.nr 556058-9094)
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
9299733