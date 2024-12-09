BI-Frontend Developer
2024-12-09
Do you want to make a difference? Today HydraSpecma is a large, successful, international group. Now, we will take this business to the next level. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Right now we are recruiting the new BI-team consisting of three people: BI-Consultat / Product Owner, BI-Backend Developer / Architect and BI-Frontend Developer. Our technology stack is focused around Microsoft's products.
Role Overview:
In this new, exciting position, you will have a vital role in the organization taking us on our BI-journey ahead.
Main responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain interactive and visually compelling dashboards and reports using Power BI.
Collaborate closely with back-end developers, and business stakeholders to understand data needs and deliver effective BI solutions.
Translate business requirements into technical specifications for Power BI solutions, ensuring they meet user needs and business goals.
Optimize Power BI reports for performance and scalability, focusing on user experience and responsiveness.
Develop custom visuals in Power BI using DAX, Power Query, and other relevant tools.
Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and quality in all dashboards and reports.
Work with the back-end team to ensure seamless integration between data models and front-end visualizations.
Stay updated on the latest Power BI features and best practices to continuously improve reporting solutions.
You will be part of a global IT department with 22 colleagues located in Sweden, Denmark, China and India. We have internal resources for ERP, Operations & Support as well as software development. We prioritize a good work environment with an informal tone, and we have a strong culture for helping each other across teams in the goal of giving our colleagues, in the rest of HydraSpecma, a best in class service. You will be based in Bårhult, right outside Gothenburg.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a driven BI-Frontend Developer to join our dynamic team.
Skills:
Power BI Expertise: Strong experience in creating, managing, and optimizing dashboards and reports in Power BI.
Proficiency in DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) and Power Query for complex calculations and data manipulation.
Strong understanding of data visualization principles and best practices.
Ability to translate complex data into user-friendly and meaningful visual insights.
Experience in connecting Power BI to various data sources such as SQL databases, cloud data lakes, and APIs.
Knowledge of data models and the ability to collaborate with back-end teams to ensure data is structured appropriately for reporting.
Strong communication skills with the ability to interact with non-technical stakeholders to gather requirements and provide solutions. Fluent in English and Swedish.
Attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality, accurate reports.
Why join us?
At HydraSpecma you will work in a dynamic environment. We have an exciting journey in front of us and you will be able to influence and contribute. In this position you will be able to work independent, make decisions and take initiatives. Also, you will end up in an engaged team and we have fun at work!
We look forward to your application!
Is this your next challenge? Welcome to apply with a CV and cover letter using the ad at www.recruitpartner.se
as soon as possible, but at the latest 2024-12-13. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our recruiter Martina Nordberg on +46 736 24 77 24 or martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
.
About HydraSpecma
HydraSpecma has more than 100 years of experience within hydraulics. We are the leading Power and Motion Partner in the Nordics and with our global presence we supply complete Hydraulic/Power & Motion systems and components for industries and customers worldwide. We join our customers' journey and support their development in hydraulics, fluid conveyance and electrification. We are represented in Sweden as well as Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Great Britain, USA, Brazil, China and India. Our owners are the listed Schouw & Co A/S. We are now about 1500 dedicated employees worldwide and we believe that Results Are Created By People and that our expertise and know-how is why we are the best Power & Motion Partner. Read more about the company on www.hydraspecma.com. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recruit Partner Nordic AB
(org.nr 559157-4826) Kontakt
Martina Nordberg martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se 073-624 77 24 Jobbnummer
9050517