BI-Consultat / Product Owner
Recruit Partner Nordic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recruit Partner Nordic AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Lysekil
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make a difference? Today HydraSpecma is a large, successful, international group. Now, we will take this business to the next level. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Right now we are recruiting the new BI-team consisting of three people: BI-Consultat / Product Owner, BI-Backend Developer / Architect and BI-Frontend Developer. Our technology stack is focused around Microsoft's products.
Role Overview:
The Internal Product Owner / Consultant for Business Intelligence will serve as the bridge between business stakeholders and the BI development team. This role will be responsible for gathering and prioritizing BI needs, defining product vision, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality BI solutions that empower teams to make data-driven decisions. In this new, exciting position, you will have a vital role in the organization taking us on our BI-journey ahead.
Main responsibilities:
Act as the Product Owner for internal BI initiatives, defining and prioritizing the BI product roadmap based on business goals and stakeholder needs.
Consult with internal departments to understand their specific data requirements, challenges, and goals, ensuring alignment with overall business strategy.
Collaborate with the BI development team to translate business needs into technical requirements, guiding the design and implementation of BI tools and dashboards.
Continuously engage with key stakeholders to gather feedback, refine BI solutions, and ensure user satisfaction.
Manage the product backlog, prioritizing features and enhancements that deliver the most value to the organization.
Monitor BI project progress, ensuring that timelines, budgets, and quality standards are met.
Facilitate cross-departmental collaboration to promote a data-driven culture and ensure that BI solutions are effectively adopted across the organization.
Ensure data quality, consistency, and governance across all BI solutions.
Provide training and guidance to internal teams on how to best use BI tools and interpret data insights
You will be part of a global IT department with 22 colleagues located in Sweden, Denmark, China and India. We have internal resources for ERP, Operations & Support as well as software development. We prioritize a good work environment with an informal tone, and we have a strong culture for helping each other across teams in the goal of giving our colleagues, in the rest of HydraSpecma, a best in class service. You will be based in Bårhult, right outside Gothenburg.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for someone with knowledge about BI, but also a person who can take the helicopter perspective and have great business understanding.
Skills:
Proven experience as a Product Owner, BI Consultant, or similar role with a focus on business intelligence, data analytics, or data-driven decision-making.
Strong understanding of BI tools and technologies (Power BI) with the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to translate business needs into clear technical requirements and guide development teams in implementing BI solutions.
Experience in working with data models, ETL processes, and reporting. - Project management skills
Strong communication skills, fluent in English and Swedish
Analytical mindset with the ability to think critically about data and how it impacts business outcomes.
Experience with Agile methodologies and product ownership in a technology environment is a plus.
Why join us?
At HydraSpecma you will work in a dynamic environment. We have an exciting journey in front of us and you will be able to influence and contribute. In this position you will be able to work independent, make decisions and take initiatives. Also, you will end up in an engaged team and we have fun at work!
We look forward to your application!
Is this your next challenge? Welcome to apply with a CV and cover letter using the ad at www.recruitpartner.se
as soon as possible, but at the latest 2024-09-30. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our recruiter Martina Nordberg on +46 736 24 77 24 or martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
.
About HydraSpecma
HydraSpecma has more than 100 years of experience within hydraulics. We are the leading Power and Motion Partner in the Nordics and with our global presence we supply complete Hydraulic/Power & Motion systems and components for industries and customers worldwide. We join our customers' journey and support their development in hydraulics, fluid conveyance and electrification. We are represented in Sweden as well as Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Great Britain, USA, Brazil, China and India. Our owners are the listed Schouw & Co A/S. We are now about 1500 dedicated employees worldwide and we believe that Results Are Created By People and that our expertise and know-how is why we are the best Power & Motion Partner. Read more about the company on www.hydraspecma.com. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recruit Partner Nordic AB
(org.nr 559157-4826) Kontakt
Martina Nordberg martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se 073-624 77 24 Jobbnummer
8976943