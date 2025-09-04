Beamline Scientist MicroMAX
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The macromolecular crystallography (MX) group is responsible for the two beamlines BioMAX and MicroMAX and the fragment screening facility FragMAX, supporting structural biology research aiming at understanding biology at a molecular level with applications in drug development and biotechnology.
BioMAX is in user operation since 2017 with world class performance thanks to the competent and dedicated staff, high-performance optics, experiment setup instrumentation, control system and computing resources.
The emphasis at MicroMAX is on serial crystallography, time-resolved experiments and studies of protein dynamics. MicroMAX will also offer high-throughput crystallography functionality. MicroMAX recently started user operation and is now in a phase when the exciting new possibilities provided by the first 4th generation storage ring and the advanced beamline instrumentation are materializing. The international and interdisciplinary MX group consists of around 15 persons.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a Beamline Scientist with solid knowledge and experience of sample delivery systems for serial crystallography who can contribute to establishing MicroMAX as a world class facility for studying protein dynamics. You will lead development projects, for example with sample delivery systems, and contribute to the continuous development of the beamline and help users to optimally use the possibilities offered. You will be part of the team developing and operating MicroMAX and work in a group of friendly, curious and skillful staff with different backgrounds.
Your main work tasks will be
- Develop the serial crystallography user program at MicroMAX together with the MicroMAX team and the MX group
- Lead development projects
- Taking part in in-house research projects and research in collaborations
- Supporting users
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- PhD or equivalent in Structural Biology, Physics, Chemistry, or another field relevant to the beamline
- Knowledge of macromolecular crystallography
- Knowledge and experience of serial crystallography and time-resolved methods with emphasis on sample delivery
- Working experience from synchrotrons or XFELs
- Ability to cooperate and work in a team, but also the ability to work independently
- Good communication skills, and an excellent command of English, both oral and written
Below are seen as merits
- Knowledge and experience of developing scientific instrumentation
- Solid knowledge of data analysis, computing and programming
As a person you are good team member, autonomous, performance oriented, structured and service minded
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
