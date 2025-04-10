Baseband System Developer
2025-04-10
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you ready to shape the future of wireless communication? At Ericsson Business Network, we're not just building the next generation of Radio Access Network (RAN) products we're creating the future of connectivity with 5G and 6G. From early-phase brainstorming to crafting solutions that dazzle, we lead the charge with advanced simulations, real-world data, and an unyielding passion for innovation. Now, we're on the hunt for a Senior Baseband System Developer to join our squad of innovators. In this role, you'll be the mastermind behind systemizing next-gen RAN products, physical (L1) and radio resource management (RRM) layers on cutting-edge hardware solutions, and pushing the boundaries of wireless performance. If collaborating with diverse teams, solving big challenges, and shaping the tech of tomorrow excites you, let's talk!
What you will do:
• Be the brains behind next-gen RAN RU systemization define, develop, and deliver game-changing features.
• Dive deep into system studies, optimizing L1 and RRM solutions, signal processing, and wireless performance.
• Build and refine software simulations (link-level and network-level) to test and perfect solutions.
• Collaborate across global teams to ensure seamless, cutting-edge integration.
• Help define the future of 5G/6G products and drive compliance with industry standards.
• Mentor your teammates while creating a culture of collaboration and innovation.
• Roll up your sleeves to troubleshoot and support product verification and deployments.
The skills you bring:
• 5+ years of hands-on experience in wireless systems, with a passion for 5G and 6G.
• A knack for systemizing RAN products setting the vision, leading the charge, and delivering results.
• Good knowledge of communications theory, digital signal processing, and multi-antenna systems (MIMO, beamforming).
• Coding chops in C and Python.
• An analytical mindset that loves solving tricky problems and getting things done.
• Proven ability to lead innovation and come up with novel solutions.
• Stellar collaboration and communication skills you know how to rally a team!
• Familiarity with Agile/Lean development practices.
What 's in it for you?
At Ericsson, we're all about what's next-for technology, for the world, and for your career. You'll:
• Be at the forefront of 5G and 6G, working on tech that transforms how we connect and communicate.
• Influence global standards and help build what replaces the status quo.
• Enjoy career growth with structured development programs and international mobility.
• Thrive in a culture that values creativity, bold thinking, and a healthy dose of fun.
Sound like your kind of challenge? Apply now and join a team where curiosity, collaboration, and bold ideas drive the future of wireless communication!
