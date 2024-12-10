BAS Project Lead
Location: Gävle and various locations across Sweden.
Reporting to the MEP Department Manager Europe
To align MEP BAS activities so they are completed in a safe manner ensuring the Health and Safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any decisions made or works executed.
• To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions.
• To have a full working knowledge of the project BAS and to track systems installation to ensure it is compliant with specification and program needs.
• To complete site inspections of the BAS works to ensure the installation conforms to relevant requirements.
• To coordinate that systems, meet the relevant CSA and MEP Quality standards and requirements for advanced Beneficial Use in line with the master construction program.
• To monitor various building automation systems to ensure that systems are automatically operating within specified parameters (temperature, humidity, static pressure, amps etc.)
• To ensure stakeholders receive sufficient information needed to progress systems installation such that it allows for works progression in line with the master construction program.
• To ensure that contractors and vendors are adequately resourced to complete works successfully in order to streamline and prioritize the execution of BAS activities.
• Responsible for logging collecting all lockout/tagout information as required and maintain the log/out tagout book per the Lockout/Tagout SOPs.
• To review the master construction schedule and identify opportunity and sequencing to focus on work faces in terms of BAS and CSA scope which will ultimately enhance program delivery.
• To chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholders as per project requirements.
• Issue weekly progress & costs report as required.
• Required to maintain a record of all critical activities.
• Support project team during commissioning
• Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels.
• To review and ensure system stakeholders both (internal and external) produce the following items:
(i) Construction and Commissioning Programs reflective of the Master Construction Schedule.
(ii) Works execution documents and trackers.
(iii) Equipment Bills of Materials (BOMs)
(iv) Risk Assessments and Method Statements.
(v) Progress reports reflective of their scope in alignment with their program.
