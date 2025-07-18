Bartender - Basta Malmö New Opening
2025-07-18
Ciao Malmö! Dream Big and join the Squadra
We are thrilled to announce that Basta is opening in Malmö at the iconic Lilla Torg, a historic square in the heart of the city known for its charming cobblestone streets, vibrant atmosphere, and beautifully preserved half-timbered buildings. This lively spot brings together centuries of history with the pulse of the modern food scene. Covering 400 square meters and offering 110 seats, our new restaurant is set to become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors.
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colorful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 10 trattorias.
Our Culture and Values
We believe we work with people, not food. Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are our guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and The RoleWe are looking for you who is passionate about making drinks and working in a very environment. You will be preparing and serving all kinds of beverage products including: cocktails, wines, soft drinks and coffees. Time to time you will be helping your brothers and sisters on the floor by running the drinks. Previous cocktail shaking experience is a plus.
You will be responsible for the preparation of drinks components including: clarification, carbonization, infusions and more.
Greet our guests with a smile and chat at the bar that makes them instantly feel welcomed.
Pour each drink to perfection and not forgetting to replace the last bottle in the fridge.
Your Benefits & What to Expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding salary of 145-160 sek per hour + tips
5000 sek referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our Trophy Cabinet Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Best Swedens Vegan Pizza 2024
Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025
Quick Facts
Location: Malmö Opening: September 25, 2025 Start: September Team: Part of a 350+ person team across Sweden Languages: Swedish and/or English Position: Part-time (75%) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864) Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
9432316