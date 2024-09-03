Barception Crew 100%
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Receptionistjobb / Solna Visa alla receptionistjobb i Solna
2024-09-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Täby
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
We are Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected service, but the service we give is great. We like things easy. As in easy on the wallet, easy access, easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - easy on the planet.
Comfort Solna aims to prove that budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us. We are Scandinavia's first Zero-Energy hotel - generating an excess of natural energy throughout the year. Moreover, Comfort Solna is part of House of Strawberry - a never-before seen business model where hotel, longstay and our head office operate under one solar panel-covered roof.
The hotel is located next to Strawberry Arena, Mall Of Scandinavia and a nature reserve. We have 336 rooms, 88 apartments, gym, breakfast, laundromat and last but not least - our Barception. The heart of the hotel where guests can check in, chill out in the bar and grab something to eat.
As Barception Crew at Comfort Hotel Solna you work in our aforementioned combined reception and bar. This includes administrative tasks and to deliver personal service in your daily work when dealing with check in- & outs and serving in the bar.
As a member of the Barception Crew you are the person with constant interaction with the guests. You are up to speed with the happenings and news in Solna and Stockholm as well as in the news flow around the world - you don't want to miss out on anything. You know your city and area well and have a good local network, and are used to working in a high-paced environment.
You're spreading joy and warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy. You are a responsible person and take ownership of your tasks to achieve the best results.
Our philosophy is that every detail makes a difference, and the differences make all the details.
Does this feel like a perfect match? Go ahead and send your application via the Workbuster link now.
Deadline for last application: 30-09-2024
Sincerely,
Jasmina, Barception Manager
Comfort Hotel Solna Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Solna Jobbnummer
8877943