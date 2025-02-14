Backend Java Developer - Platform Group
Assessio Psychometrics AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assessio Psychometrics AB i Stockholm
Are you a talented Backend Java Developer looking for your next challenge? At Assessio, we're on a mission to revolutionize talent management solutions, and we need innovative minds like yours to help us build the next generation of our platforms.
Why Assessio?
Assessio is a leading Talent Assessment provider in the Nordics and the Netherlands, committed to creating a fair and effective labor market. We believe in Zero Talent Waste- where everyone's potential is valued, and organizations find the perfect match for their needs. Our SaaS solutions, developed in-house, are at the forefront of this mission, and we're growing rapidly to keep up with demand.
As part of our team, you'll benefit from:
A competitive salary and a generous wellness allowance.
Six weeks of vacation to recharge and relax.
A bonus scheme to reward your hard work and dedication.
Flexible work arrangements-including the option to work remotely for a number of days each week.
Comprehensive pension plans through collective agreements with Almega and the white-collar unions Unionen and Akademikerförbunden.
A vibrant work culture with shared workouts, after-work events, and seasonal parties.
Job Description
As a Backend Java Developer at Assessio, you'll play a critical role in building the microservices that power our innovative talent management platforms. Your work will directly impact our ability to provide fairer hiring practices and development tools that help individuals realize their full potential.
You'll be working with:
Java 21 and Spring 6 in a microservices architecture.
Cloud-native environments powered by Kubernetes and AWS.
Cutting-edge technologies like GenAI, Kafka, GRPC, PostgreSQL, GraphQL, and more.
This is a unique opportunity to:
Influence key technology and product decisions as part of a small, highly skilled team.
Develop T-shaped skills, allowing you to specialize while also broadening your expertise across the technology stack.
Be part of a diverse team with a range of cultural backgrounds, working both on-site and remotely.
What You'll Do Design and develop scalable, resilient, and secure microservices using Java and Spring Boot.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure our solutions meet business needs and deliver real value.
Implement industry-leading security practices to protect our platforms and ensure compliance.
Contribute to and maintain technical documentation for our backend architecture.
Play a key role in our agile development processes, driving continuous improvement and innovation.
Who You Are
At Assessio, we value who you are over what you've done. If you have the right attitude, are eager to learn, and are driven to achieve your goals, we'll support you every step of the way.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
A bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant engineering field.
Proven expertise in Java, Spring, and backend technologies.
A solid understanding of microservices design patterns.
Knowledge of modern authentication and authorization mechanisms, such as OAuth and SSO.
Proficiency in English - both spoken and written.
Bonus Points For Experience working with agile teams and processes.
Familiarity with cloud-native technologies.
A passion for solving complex problems and creating innovative solutions.
Join us at Assessio and be part of a team that's not just building software but also making a meaningful impact on people's lives. Let's create a world with Zero Talent Waste together!
Our recruitment process
Does this sound like the right job for you? Send us your application today!
To make sure we give everyone a fair chance and base our decisions on data, and not just gut feeling, we always start a process with our in-house assessments - problem-solving (Matrigma) and personality (MAP). It will take you approximately 30 minutes, and we guarantee valuable feedback after the assessments and a quick response from our side. You can find more info about the process at our Career Site.
We look forward to getting in touch!
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact our Director of Engineering, Anton Bagchi:
• anton.bagchi@assessio.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assessio Psychometrics AB
(org.nr 556804-3367), https://assessio.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Assessio Group Jobbnummer
9167196