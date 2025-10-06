Backend Engineer (Kubernetes, AWS EKS) - Gothenburg
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Göteborg
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are looking for a backend developer to collaborate on an exciting project of developing our next generation of Condition Monitoring Solutions.
The end goal of our solutions is to provide actionable insights based on machine data to make industrial machines run longer, and this positions us at the center of turning client's strategy of intelligent and clean growth into reality. The project involves developing a web application that offers an exceptional user experience and allows our users to detect machinery issues confidently and quickly.
Key Responsibilities: The team we are recruiting to is a backend-oriented team whose main responsibility is to build and maintain the platform which our Condition Monitoring application is built upon. The day-to-to day tasks include;
Build and maintain Kubernetes clusters used for deploying our application.
Build and maintain release pipelines.
Integrating data management capabilities to handle large datasets and real-time information from our condition monitoring systems.
Ensuring the security, scalability, and reliability of the web application in cloud and on-premise environments.
Conducting thorough testing and debugging to identify and resolve any issues or bugs in the backend components.
Providing documentation and support to facilitate deployment and maintenance of the web application.
Requirements:
Experience in backend development, preferably with a focus on industrial applications or similar complex systems, and an understanding of database management systems (e.g., SQL, NoSQL, MongoDB).
Experience in Golang is meritorious, but we value the willingness and the ability to learn even more.
Solid knowledge and hands-on experience from working with microservice architecture and AWS services.
Solid knowledge and hands-on experience of containerization technologies (mainly Kubernetes) and their application in web development.
Understanding of message queuing technologies (such as MQTT).
Familiarity with security best practices, data encryption, and authentication methods relevant to web applications in industrial settings.
Strong personal drive to get things done in an environment characterized by autonomous teams and high trust in the individual.
Preference towards collaboration and teamwork.
Curious and a strong willingness to learn our domain, the products we build and the environment we operate in.
Experience with Git and agile development methodologies is required.
Fluent in English, Fluency in Swedish is meritorious.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Annika careers@justeragroup.com 0761922440 Jobbnummer
9542947