Backend Engineer
Platform 24 Healthcare AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Platform 24 Healthcare AB i Stockholm
Join us in shaping better Healthcare!
Platform24 is on a mission to unlock the potential of healthcare by creating a smooth and accessible healthcare where patients and caregivers are empowered by the most intelligent technology available.
Joining our team as a Backend Engineer means playing a key role in one of Europe's most innovative health-tech companies, with the largest market adoption in the Nordics. You will have a significant impact and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare. Combining medical expertise with technology crafted by our engineers, we significantly improve healthcare quality and efficiency on a major scale.
Our diverse team, consisting of frontend and backend engineers, an interaction designer, a product manager, and an engineering manager, collaborates closely to achieve these objectives.
You and your team will have end-to-end ownership of your area of Platform24's solutions, which encompasses everything from the UI to backend services and DevOps.
As a Backend Engineer on the team, you'll have a critical role in shaping our innovative product. You will be at the forefront of designing, building, and implementing new features, contributing to architecture discussions, technology choices, and communicating technical topics to non-technical stakeholders. Your expertise will be crucial in enhancing our existing tech stack, which includes Java, Spring Boot, Hibernate, Kubernetes, Quarkus, and more...
Responsibilities of this role include...
Design, build, test, and deploy software as needed
Support applications running in all environments
Build and maintain code documentation and automated test suites
Participate in improving ways of working in the team, engineering, and the company as a whole
Troubleshoot and debug software
Work with requirements stakeholders to design well-crafted solutions that meet expectations.
Participate in an on-call rotation to respond to production issues
Ensure that the code health of the software is on a level where the team can work efficiently
Participate in knowledge spreading within engineering
Teach and coach colleagues when appropriate
Being a role model of values and company culture
To succeed in this role, you will need...You're a team player who thrives in a cooperative environment. You're an experienced Java developer, highly skilled in Spring Boot and Quarkus. Your expertise in designing APIs and building microservices, and your knowledge of relational database design, MySQL, and JPA/Hibernate, will be invaluable in our mission to make healthcare better.
What we offer:
Working collaboratively with diverse teams
Working in a structured and systematic way
Language learning courses
Friendly environment, flexible work hours, and promote work-life balance
Being part of the P24 Team:
At Platform24, we understand that everyone has unique needs when it comes to organizing their lives. That's why we prioritize flexible working hours to promote work-life balance for all. Additionally, we host Demo & Beers sessions every other week, providing a platform to share our achievements (beers optional!). We prioritize personal growth and offer a range of benefits, including the opportunity to dedicate five workdays a year to volunteer work. Moreover, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with intelligent, friendly, and talented colleagues from all over the world.
Apply:
If you believe we're the right workplace for you and you're the right fit for us, submit your application today! We conduct ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to apply soon..
We are an equal-opportunity employer and value diversity. All employment decisions are based on qualifications, merit, and business needs.
This role is a full-time employment with Platform24. We do not offer contractor and/or B2B types of engagements.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Platform 24 Healthcare AB
(org.nr 559204-5743), https://careers.platform24.com/jobs/6347905-backend-engineer-health-tech Jobbnummer
9871734