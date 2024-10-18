Backend Engineer
About us
Soundtrack Technologies is a B2B scale-up company providing music streaming services to more than 60,000 businesses in over 70 countries, from the café around the corner to bigger brands like McDonald's, Toni & Guy and TAG Heuer.
The company consists of 80+ talented, motivated and humble employees. We believe inproduct-led growth, where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion. Our headquarters are located in central Stockholm (Odenplan).
The roleThe Product Experience team is a multidisciplinary team responsible for our user facing touch points - mobile, desktop, and web apps. We're now looking to strengthen the team with backend competence.As a backend engineer in the team, you'll be working on a wide range of user-centric projects together with other frontend engineers, product owners, UI/UX designers, machine learning experts, researchers, music experts and analysts.
Your primary focus will be to work on new features and continuous improvements to support user-facing features in our apps built on React/React Native. As a team wecontinuously iterate based on insights, A/B testing and qualitative user feedback.
You can check out theHow it workspageto see what kind of features you will be working on or download our app and sign up for a free trial to get a first hand experience.
Responsibilities Designing and developing services needed to realize our product roadmap.
Improving, evolving and replacing existing services and APIs.
Making sure our systems stay performant, reliable and cost efficient.
Contribute to the team's vision, strategy and agenda.
Helping the team grow as a whole by sharing knowledge and lifting each other up.
About you
We're always looking to work with people who are friendly, professional, humble, open, and with a passion for details. You are probably not a stranger to describing yourself as:
Self-sustaining - you can work independently, taking initiatives and planning your own time
Curious - you enjoy learning new things to grow both professionally as well as on a personal level
A good communicator - you enjoy discussing different solutions and strategies for technical challenges
Agile - you feel comfortable in a dynamic environment where focus lies in what's important here and now, with the ability to realize when it's time to change the game plan and when to stick to it
Humble - you are an open person, you say what you mean and mean what you say
Street smart - crafty, able to build solutions with limited resources
Mandatory requirements Strong experience in designing and building reliable and performant services APIs.
Knowledge and experience of different kinds of data storage & messaging solutions and their strengths and weaknesses.
Strong experience with building cloud native services (GCP, AWS or Azure).
Well-versed in building robust and maintainable code.
Meriting experience (not required) General interest in music and/or music technology
Experienced with Git or another distributed source management system
Previous experience of Scala and/or Go
Kubernetes and Docker
Experience with web development (React and/or React Native)
GraphQL APIs and libraries (we use Caliban on the backend and Apollo for clients)
Automated testing
Experience or interest in functional programming
Employee benefits You have the freedom to decide where you work the best with our Work From Anywhere program with a one-off setup bonus included
Generous pension plan
Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription
Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups, after works and off-sites
