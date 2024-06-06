Backend Engineer
2024-06-06
What you will do
We are seeking experienced backend Java engineers for our platform domain to start as soon as possible, don't worry if you can't, we'll always wait for the right person for our teams!
You will work with your team & the Product development domain to focus on developing innovative and high performing features with cloud technologies and high throughput transactional systems that will give our players the greatest gaming experience, helping us reach our bigger organisation passion of becoming "King of Casino" and keep us at the forefront of mobile gaming.
Although the company has grown, and continues to do so, the team work very much as a small company within. Having end-to-end responsibilities, the team gets to agree on what to build and follows it up with user testing, measuring and verifying the value and outcome of it.
This is a great opportunity for you that would like to have a bigger picture and impact on what to build and what they're being built for.
But why us? Our Team Leads said "We work in a high performing live environment, which enables you to deploy and deliver your code straight to production right away. But this also requires you to write high performing and scalable code to ensure of the continuous high quality and performance of our environments."
In return for your amazing hard work, we can offer you the opportunity to work with challenging tasks every day, a tight-knit team of people that you can learn & grow with and the possibility to sit in award winning offices with flexible office hours to fit around your real life.
Responsibilities:
Who are we looking for
We're looking for a real software craftsman that has significant experience in Java and backend system development and thrives in an atmosphere where learning new technologies is key.
We'd love to hear from you if:
You have experience with common Java frameworks such as Spring and JPA
You're no stranger to working with relational databases such as MySQL.
You have experience in building scalable and fault-tolerant systems and are familiar with microservice architectures.
Bonus points if you have used (but by no means necessary) Kotlin, Akka, Hazelcast, Elasticsearch, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Consul, Google Cloud Platform and BigQuery.
Additional information
• *As our company working language is English so we'd like to see your CV in English please**
At LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group we firmly believe that our diversity is what makes us unique and that everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy the ride - regardless of age, gender, disability, race, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs and sexual orientation.
We are highly committed to uphold a high level of diversity and inclusion throughout our entire group. Being a global company with a widely diverse customer base makes it essential for our workforce to be a reflection of this.
By doing so, we believe we will achieve the best possible customer experience and create better value to our shareholders by doing so.
Working hours
LeoVegas has a hybrid working environment with 3 days working from home per week and 2 days working from the office as we want to give our employees flexibility to structure their work week while at the same time being able to provide information, team practices and social activities.
Compensation & Benefits
Competitive basic salary
Life - Occupational injuries & sickness insurance
Possibility to enroll in an attractive private health care insurance for both you and your partner
3,000 SEK wellness contribution p/a
30 annual vacation days
1,500 SEK tech allowance
Occupational Pension - Details on request
Benify - A benefits portal with lots of attractive discounts
Parental pay when you have worked for us 1 year+
Plenty of great company events!
Mobile phone & Laptop
If you are not based in the job location, we will also provide you with a relocation package including flights and 2 months accommodation.
