Backend Developer to Husqvarna Robotics

Some of our colleagues have them under the crib bed. Others on their desktop. Or, as a footstool, at home in their apartment. Then there are those, who actually have them in their garden.
Of course we are talking about the Automower®.
The robot that can sing "Happy Birthday" - and cut grass. At a millimeter level, actually. Did we mention that some of them have GPS-assisted navigation? That it's controlled via app and that it can be voice activated? It even predicts the weather conditions, to choose that perfect mowing time.
• Fun fact: For that, one of them was selected as a special mention in TIME's Best Inventions of 2022.
"At Automower Connect (AMC), we embrace the challenge of tackling the untamed. We delve into complex conundrums and pioneer innovative solutions to problems previously unsolved. Our approach is distinctive, and our solutions are our own, as we take full ownership and responsibility for the decisions we make. Instead of being burdened with a hefty list of demands, our product managers simply state their desired outcome: 'We want a function that operates like this.' And it's our mission to bring that vision to life." That's how Mia, team manager of the AMC tribe, portrays her and her colleagues' daily work.
Are you an experienced Native App Backend Developer looking to take your skills to the next level? Mia are now looking to expand her tribe with more skilled co-workers.
We are looking for someone who is passionate about Java, DevOps, .Net, C#, Unit testing, Code Review, Docker, TypeScript, AWS, PostgreSQL, ElasticSearch, Cloudformation, Infrastructure as a Code (laC), TDD (Test Driven Development) and CI/CD. Is this something for you? Great, keep reading and we'll tell you more.
We value collaboration and teamwork at AMC and strive to create a positive and productive work environment. Our developers are not just given a task and left to code but are involved in breaking down the task and working with colleagues to make it happen. We hold chapter sync meetings to discuss new ideas and to make sure that we are not repeating the same mistakes in other departments.
We are always open to new technologies and are not afraid to test new things. Our developers work with cutting-grass (pun intended) technologies such as iOS, Android, Kotlin, Java, and Typescript. We are trusted to take up new challenges and to make sure that our projects are stable and in good shape.
Join our team and be part of a company that values creativity, collaboration and teamwork. Apply now and take the next step in your career with AMC - Residential Robotics.
Location:
The position is based in Huskvarna.
Application:
If you are passionate about optimizing processes and building strong partnerships, we look forward to hearing from you! Please send your application, including a CV and personal letter. Applications will be reviewed continuously, and the recruitment process will close once the right candidate is found.
For more information about the position, please contact Mia-Berentje Land Mia-Berentje.Land@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Kristin Sundlo at kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
.
When we have received your application, we will review it carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview, you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments and references. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forestry, park, and garden care. Our product range includes chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawnmowers, and riding mowers. The group is also a leader in Europe in garden irrigation and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries.
