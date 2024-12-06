Backend Developer to Effektify
2024-12-06
Do you thrive on system building and integrations? HiCareer is supporting Effektify in their search for an experienced Backend Developer to elevate their AI-enhanced marketing solution.
About Effektify:
Founded in 2021, Effektify is rapidly expanding and making waves in the marketing and analytics space-reminiscent of the early stages of Spotify or PayPal. From their headquarters in Halmstad to their teams in Jönköping, Stockholm, and Berlin, Effektify is on a mission to revolutionize marketing and enhance digital sales.
Their unique product integrates data from sources like Meta, WooCommerce, Shopify, GA4, and more, all consolidated into one app enhanced by AI and ML technologies to help businesses make smarter marketing decisions.
With a team that has grown from 3 to over 45 employees in just four years, Effektify is scaling globally while continuously enhancing its capabilities.
Role Overview:
Effektify is seeking an experienced Backend Developer to join their growing tech team. This role focuses on developing and maintaining backend systems, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance. You will play a critical role in building and scaling their systems during an important growth phase.
What You'll Do:
Design, develop, and maintain robust backend systems and services.
Work on integration projects, connecting various systems and ensuring seamless data flow.
Manage and optimize databases, ensuring data integrity and performance.
Collaborate closely with frontend developers, data engineers, and AI/ML experts to create cohesive and innovative solutions.
Contribute to architectural and strategic planning with the tech team and leadership.
Stay updated with emerging technologies and propose improvements to the tech stack.
Your Skills and Experience:
Proven experience in building and maintaining backend systems.
Proficiency in PHP8, Laravel, and/or TypeScript, with a strong foundation in system and product development.
Hands-on experience with integration work and database management.
Knowledge of frontend technologies, data engineering, and AI/ML is a plus.
Proactive and independent work style, with the ability to bring forward ideas that drive improvements and innovation.
Team Structure and Technologies:
Effektify's tech team comprises around six talented individuals, including a CTO, frontend developers, and an AI/Data Lead, supported by external consultants. This structure provides ample opportunity to influence the direction and technology choices of their products.
Some examples of the stack they work with today include PHP8/Laravel, TypeScript, Angular, React, NoSQL, and AWS. However, Effektify remains flexible with their tech stack, always aiming for smarter solutions and iterative development.
Why Join Effektify?
Be part of a company that values innovation and user-centric products.
Work in a fast-paced environment that challenges the status quo in the marketing tech industry.
Gain significant influence over product development directions and technology decisions.
Collaborate with a diverse group of passionate developers making a meaningful impact.
Workplace Type:
Effektify welcomes candidates at their new office in Halmstad a couple of days a week but is flexible to ensure the best fit for the team.
Next Steps:
Short Intro Call: Speak with Fredrik at HiCareer (20-30 min).
In-Depth Interview: Meet with Martin Lundin, CTO (45-60 min).
Coding Test or Work Review: Showcase your skills.
Final Meeting: Meet Mattias, Founder & CEO (45-60 min).
Interested?
If you're ready to contribute to a dynamic team and push the boundaries of what's possible in tech and marketing, Effektify could be the perfect fit.
If you're ready to contribute to a dynamic team and push the boundaries of what's possible in tech and marketing, Effektify could be the perfect fit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05
Effektify AB
Fredrik Johansson fredrik@hicareer.com
9047945