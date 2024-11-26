Backend Developer
Job Description
PayPal in Sweden originated from Zettle, focusing on commerce services targeting small and medium businesses, and is now expanding to contribute to the wider PayPal portfolio.
Meet our team
In this role, you'll join our PayPal Engineering Team responsible for designing, building, deploying, and maintaining backend Java services. You will collaborate closely with a diverse group of talented individuals from engineering, product, and design to create solutions that power PayPal's customer experiences.
Your way to impact
Joining us means partnering with Product and Design counterparts who share a commitment to enhancing our merchants' daily experiences. Here, you will have the opportunity to:
Continuously innovate and deliver awesome experiences for our users Solve the real customer problems through technology.
Demonstrate and sharpen your problem-solving skills in both day-to-day work as well as during lab days and hack weeks.
Co-elaborate with your peers across our Backend Engineering chapter, working on platform improvements and increasing learning opportunities for and creating opportunities for growth in a supportive environment.
Your day to day
Develop clean, maintainable, high-quality Java code.
Take ownership of the delivery - your own, and your peer engineers in the team.
Design, build, deploy, and maintain services powering PayPal's customer experiences.
Collaborate with other skilled and motivated engineers on the team (Java Backend, iOS, Android and QA) as well as product and design to deliver a world-class experience.
Continuously raise the bar on the quality and customer focus in the products we develop.
What you need to succeed
Proven / Practical experience of developing back-end services in Java and/or Kotlin.
Focus on delivery, attention to detail and quality of the end result.
Practical experience of designing, building and maintaining distributed systems in a cloud-native environment.
Experience working in an agile development team, using common tools like Jira and GitHub.
Examples of growing yourself and/or people around you - learning from others and sharing your knowledge, experiences and opinions.
Experience in cloud infrastructure (we primarily use AWS).
Get bonus points if you also have...
Familiarity with FinTech industry payment transactions.
We know the confidence gap and imposter syndrome can get in the way of meeting spectacular candidates. Please don't hesitate to apply
