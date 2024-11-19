Backend Developer
2024-11-19
At Perigee, we're passionate about creating apps to help people all over the world feel better. A small but mighty team, we spend every day crafting the best wellbeing apps right from our cozy digs in central Malmö.
What we do
We're on a mission to create science-backed healthy habits, helping millions of users take control of their fitness journey and improve their well-being with our 3 apps, Seven, Cycles and Halo.
Our apps are our sole focus, and we're constantly creating new features to inspire healthy habits in people around the world. We pay close attention to our craftsmanship, get creative with new ideas and spend the time on getting things just right.
We're looking for the best and brightest colleagues to join the team and help us make our apps even better. Keep reading if that sounds like you!
Who you are
As our Backend Developer you'll have a wide range of responsibilities, so we're looking for a generalist who can take on many roles. Rather than spending hours in meetings, you'll have a lot of time to focus on crafting the best solutions for our products, as well as being involved on the business analytics side of things. Here's a little bit about you:
An independent thinker with good problem-solving skills who can share their perspective with the team.
You're confident in your knowledge but always humble and eager to learn more.
A friendly co-worker, thoughtful in your approach to working and communicating with others.
What you'll do
As a member of the backend team, you'll:
Work in a lean and effective tech stack (Go, Postgres) with consistent architecture and code across our apps.
Implement game-like features such as live group activities, leaderboards and battle-royale style workout challenges.
Facilitate communications with our users from push notifications and email messaging, to maintaining and updating websites.
Play an active role in technical discussions amongst teams to find the best solutions for our apps.
Help build internal tools to support the user success team, AB feature testing and business analytics.
Maintain cloud-based environments, databases, deployment and day to day devops.
Enhance our subscription service platform and use data to drive business decisions through analytics.
We don't expect you to know every technology in our stack, so we're looking for someone with a growth mindset and the willingness to learn. It's a bonus if you're familiar with; Go, PostgreSQL, have experience with writing App APIs and you're comfortable with working in a Linux environment.
What it's like to work here
Our apps aren't an extension of our business, for us, they're the beating heart of it. That means we work with craftsmanship and care, but aren't afraid of trying new things and going out on a limb to delight the people who use our apps.
At Perigee, we have a flat organization which means everyone's voice matters! You'll work with your team to choose your tasks, and you'll be an important part of the decision making process, helping us steer the product in the right direction. With everyone's contribution counting, we take pride in having a collaborative work environment that fosters our love of coming into work each day.
