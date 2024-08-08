Backend Developer
Opera Sweden is looking for a Backend Developer with a passion for learning and technology to join our team in Gothenburg where you get to build great products together with our best engineers. Experimenting with new technology is in our DNA and our collaborative team is constantly trying to find better ways to build quality products. You will be working in a supportive team with an agile workflow. You will be part of design reviews, sprint planning, weekly sprints and delivery. The team is currently located in Gothenburg in a cozy office in the city center.
Role & Responsibilities:
Development of new features and automatic tests.
Maintaining the existing code and test suite - bug fixes, optimization, refactoring, tech debt removal.
Maintaining the existing development tools and introducing the new ones.
Releasing new versions of backend applications.
Experimenting with new tools, libraries, and techniques to enhance productivity, performance, and innovation in software development.
Planning; communication with other teams; security- and privacy-related aspects of the project.
Job Requirements:
Proficiency in Java and backend development as well as solid understanding of the Spring framework.
Experience in designing and developing RESTful APIs and web services.
Experience with relational databases and SQL, and ORM frameworks like Hibernate.
Experience with Docker.
Familiarity with modern software development practices, source code versioning and CI/CD.
Ability to write clean, maintainable code and adhere to coding standards and best practices.
Team player, shares knowledge, and contributes to a positive team culture.
Ability to adapt to changing priorities and meet project deadlines.
Fluent English, willing to relocate to Sweden
What's on Offer:
An opportunity to connect with colleagues from all over the world
A flat organization structure and friendly atmosphere where we learn and grow together
Opportunities for mentorship and internal/ external training programs
A flexible work environment
Great company benefits
Diversity and Inclusion
At Opera diversity and inclusion are central to our values. We recognize that being diverse and inclusive makes us stronger as a business. Our aim is to attract, recruit and retain people who reflect the diverse nature of our business, clients and communities regardless of nationality, ethnicity, faith, belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, social background, age and disability.
About Us:
Opera is a prominent web innovator that has been at the forefront of internet technology for over 25 years. With an ever-expanding community of millions of monthly active users, Opera remains dedicated to delivering extraordinary online experiences. Opera offers a diverse range of products and services to users worldwide, including cutting-edge PC and mobile browsers like Opera One or Opera GX notable for their built-in VPN, AdBlock, and Cashback extension, enhancing security and convenience for our users. Other products include our newsreader, communication platforms, the first built-in AI: Aria, as well as gaming and sports-related apps. This comprehensive suite of products is designed to meet the diverse needs and preferences of Opera's growing user base.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera has a global presence with major hubs in Poland, China, Spain, and Sweden, coupled with operations spanning numerous other countries. As a publicly traded company, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol 'OPRA'. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled user experiences, Opera is poised to continue leading the way in web technology and online services.
