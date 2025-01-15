B2B Marketing Manager
2025-01-15
Resurs is the leading bank in providing retail finance solutions in the Nordics. We work in a true partnership model with brands like Elgiganten, Mio, Jula, and Åhléns, to mention a few. With new owners, a new management team, and an ambitious growth strategy, we need you to help us spearhead B2B marketing of our corporate offer in payments and lending.
Get an idea of the role
As B2B Marketing Manager, you will take charge of understanding user needs, the competitive landscape, and positioning our products in a highly competitive, and increasingly regulated market. This demands hands-on experience in packaging services for corporate clients and a strong ability to collaborate across commercial, product, and marketing teams. You will play a key role in refining our go-to-market approach and building a robust lead generation process, likely through an Account-Based Marketing (ABM) strategy. Reporting directly to the Head of Marketing, you will lead and grow a small, dedicated team that works closely with both agencies and an in-house production team to deliver measurable results and market differentiation.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Gathering and synthesizing insights around users, industries, and competitors that exist or need to be established.
Clearly positioning our products to stand out and appeal to specific industries.
Packaging our products and defining the product content strategy to ensure consistent messaging.
Collaborating around enhancement of our go-to-market approach and lead generation process.
Defining, implementing, and managing sales-driving campaigns to align with sales goals.
On a personal level
We are seeking both a visionary marketer and a real doer. You find joy in execution and focus on delivering outcomes. This is likely not the first time you've faced a challenge like this. You have hands-on experience and have developed strong analytical and strategic thinking skills, with a positive mindset and collaborative nature. At Resurs, we act and thrive like a team.
Key qualities and experience
University degree in business, marketing, or a related field.
At least 5 years of experience in B2B marketing, with strong digital expertise.
Experience with product marketing and market research.
Proven track record of demand generation and exceeding commercial targets
Experience with leading a smaller team towards clear objectives and results, and being the coordinating force between product, commercial, and marketing
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Previous experience with tech-intensive and complex products is highly valued.
Join an Internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we are committed to creating balance in people's personal finances through innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. With a customer base of over 6 million across the Nordics and a team of 650 dedicated employees, we strive to deliver long-term value for our customers and society.
Apply today!
Join us and take the lead in shaping the future of B2B marketing at Resurs. Together, we can achieve extraordinary things. Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
Resurs Bank
Anida Tufekcic anida.tufekcic@resurs.se
