We are looking for an experienced and forward-thinking M365 + Azure Engineer/Developer to join our team delivering digital solutions for HR and other corporate functions.
The team operates in a DevOps model with full ownership of the product lifecycle - new development, continuous improvement, operations, and user support. Our solutions are primarily built on the Microsoft 365 platform and Azure.
Main responsibilities
Design, develop, configure and optimize M365 solutions (mainly SharePoint and Power Automate)
Build and manage Azure infrastructure and serverless components
Create event-driven integrations with internal systems and identity platforms
Automate workflows using Power Automate, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, PowerShell, and Graph API
Implement Infrastructure as Code, GitOps, and CI/CD pipelines with GitHub Actions
Apply modern development practices with strong focus on automation, scalability, and security
Required skills
Hands-on experience with M365 (Power Platform, SharePoint, Power Automate)
Solid knowledge of Azure services (Functions, Logic Apps, Storage, etc.)
Experience with event-driven architectures and integrations
Scripting (PowerShell, Python, or similar)
Microsoft Graph API
Modern DevOps practices (IaC, GitHub Actions, GitOps)
Strong problem-solving skills and good communication ability
Meriting
PnP Patterns and Practices
Microsoft Purview
Experience with enterprise identity solutions (e.g. Entra ID / AD)
