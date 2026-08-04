Azure DevOps Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-08-04
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Job description
Are you a Cloud Specialist who loves building scalable, secure, and automated environments in Microsoft Azure? While we might not have an immediate opening that fits your exact profile today, we are continuously expanding our network for upcoming client projects and internal consulting roles.
By applying to this open vacancy, you get your foot in the door for exciting Cloud Engineering roles before they are publicly listed.
At Randstad, we don't just match resumes with job descriptions—we invest in human potential. As a Cloud Consultant with us, you get the best of both worlds: access to high-impact projects at leading enterprises and the close-knit support, continuous learning, and stability of a global recruitment and consulting leader.
about randstad digital
Randstad Digital specializes in the field of IT and digital enablement, and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Responsibilities
In our upcoming Azure assignments, you will typically work with:
Infrastructure as Code (IaC): Designing and deploying modular infrastructure using Terraform and Azure Resource Manager.
Containerization & API Management: Engineering AKS (Azure Kubernetes Service) and configuring Azure API Management (APIM).
CI/CD & DevOps: Building automated, reliable pipelines with Azure DevOps (Git, Pipelines, Boards, Artifacts).
Enterprise Networking & Governance: Designing VNets, routing, private endpoints, DNS, and enforcing guardrails with Azure Policy.
Cloud Security: Strengthening the security posture using Microsoft Defender for Cloud and zero-trust principles.
Qualifications
We look for engineers who are passionate about modern cloud architecture, automation, and platform security and have:
Hands-on Azure Experience: Proven track record in building, operating, and automating Azure platform services.
Automation Mindset: Experience with Terraform and CI/CD tools (Azure DevOps/GitHub Actions).
Engineering or Dev Background: Strong fundamentals in modern software development practices, scripting, or systems engineering.
Collaborative Spirit: Comfortable working in Agile teams with a drive for quality, continuous improvement, and knowledge sharing.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential.
Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/97c2b6f7-2efc-494b-ba2a-511cd7f036b6
411 14 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
10021993