Join Dustin's integration team and take charge of driving innovation as you work with cutting-edge Azure technologies to shape the future of our cloud solutions. If you're well experienced in the field, passionate about Azure, integrations, and making an impact through technology, this is the opportunity for you.
This is what makes the position as Azure Developer unique
Drive innovation with the latest Azure technologies in a key role shaping Dustin's cloud-first transformation.
Take the lead and inspire others by coaching and sharing your expertise within integrations and modern cloud architecture.
Unleash your creativity in a tech-driven team where your ideas and initiatives truly make an impact.
The hiring manager for the role is Sara Wennerström, Director of Application Management. She believes that successful work is built on initiative, engagement, and a solid understanding of business processes and system support. As a leader, she is open, attentive, and committed to setting goals together with the team to achieve collective success.
The integration development team is close-knit, where members consistently support one another, balancing focused work time from home with two fixed office days each week, dedicated to collaboration and enjoying early lunches together. Read more about Dustin here
Your role & influence as Azure Developer
Responsibility: You will be given responsibility for integration development in Azure, including designing solution architectures for new requirements and driving process improvements as an informal leader within the team. Collaboration: Together with your team, you take care of integration development between standard applications, build APIs for external customers, and continuously maintain and improve the team's solutions. You'll work closely not only with your immediate team members but also with other developers across Technology and a wide range of internal and external stakeholders around Dustin. Core activities:
Develop and implement integration solutions using Azure technologies like Logic Apps, Azure Functions, and Service Bus.
Design solution architectures for new integration requirements and recommend the best technical approaches.
Collaborate with the team to maintain and improve existing BizTalk solutions, while coaching and sharing knowledge with colleagues in the Azure and integration space.
Benefits of joining Dustin
We believe there's more to Dustin than just the benefits listed here. You'll fully understand this once you're with us.
You can find more on our benefits below in the vacancy.
This is what we imagine you bring
We envision you as a curious and driven individual passionate about cutting-edge technology, eager to lead and mentor, and skilled at driving innovative solutions. We expect that you bring solid senior experience in Azure Functions, Logic Apps, Service Bus, and Cosmos DB, with a strong background in leading teams, implementing new processes, and solution architecture.
Additionally, it'll be nice if you bring:
A bachelor's degree level of working and thinking
Experience with APIM, Biztalk
Proficiency in Swedish.
What can you expect next?
To ensure a fair recruitment process free from unconscious bias, we handle your application anonymously and do not accept cover letters. Please refrain from sending one, so that the selection is based solely on professional competencies. We expect the following steps in the recruitment process:
Telephone screening with Talent Acquisition Partner, Karishma Sindhu.
First interview with the Hiring Manager, Sara Wennerström.
Technical (Second) interview with two future colleagues from the team.
Professional References.
Please note that for this specific job, we dont provide any relocation or work permit sponsorship support.
Read more about how to become a Dustineer
For questions about the position, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner, Karishma Sindhu via e-mail: karishma.sindhu@dustin.com
