Azure Cloud Engineer
Redeploy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2024-09-27
About Redeploy InsightAt Redeploy Insight, we provide premium IT-consulting services and specialize in building modern cloud data and AI/ML platforms to enable analytical capabilities that empower enterprise companies in the Nordics to stay ahead of the curve.
With our deep expertise in cloud, data and AI technologies, coupled with strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks, we shape the future of data and deliver tailored impactful and scalable solutions of tomorrow.
We believe in our people, collaboration as well as driving business value and technical excellence. Now we're looking to strengthen our team in Stockholm with an Azure Cloud Engineer who wants to take on the exciting challenge to take lead of and further develop Redeploy Insights Managed Service offer and be part of our continued growth and success story.Can this be the place where you belong?
What it means to be an Azure Cloud Engineer at Redeploy Insight As an Azure Cloud Engineer in the Insight team, you'll play an important role in maintaining and enhancing Redeploy Insights managed service offer which continuously grows. In this role, you will be responsible for our support and maintenance offer, have ownership of our internal analytics platform as well as taking the lead on general tech support for our consultants and make sure that our customers environments are alive and thriving. This is a new role in the team, where you'll be collaborating closely with our talented data consulting team and get the chance to work with cutting-edge tools such as Azure, Databricks, Power BI, and Fabric to maintain and enhance robust and scalable data and AI platforms.As our business continues to grow, so will the managed service offer/operations team and there will be possibilities for you to build your own team in the future.
What You'll Do
Day to day monitoring and operations of our clients Azure based data solutions
Working closely with our sales team to enhance our product and offer
Develop and enhance our internal analytics platform including data engineering and BI Development in close collaboration with stakeholders throughout the group
Support our consultants with general tech support when needed
Who are you? We believe that you're someone who wants to take the next step in your career, and who loves problem-solving and embraces new challenges. You enjoy taking ownership of your work, whether it's managing operations or troubleshooting a complex issue, and are motivated by finding effective solutions. As a great communicator, you can explain technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences in Swedish and English, and work well in a collaborative environment. What experiences and traits do you bring?
A vocational degree as ICT Engineer, Cloud and Infrastructure Specialist or similar
1-2 years hands-on experience working with Azure Cloud Operations in a 2nd/3rd line support
Strong interest in cloud technology, infrastructure, data and AI
Strong problem-solving skills, curiosity, humility, and a drive for continuous learning
The will to roll up your sleeves and do hands-on work while developing our long-term strategy alongside with the team
Great communication skills, both verbal and written in Swedish and English
What we offer
Being a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success.To learn more about our benefits, scroll down Location
Our offices are conveniently located in central Stockholm at Torsgatan 4. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to our office location and that you work from the office a few times a week.
How to apply
We hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.
We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button.
