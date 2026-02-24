AWS Cloud Engineer
Yora is a forward-thinking consultancy that's redefining the way engineers work. We're a young, ambitious company built on freedom, trust, and genuine technical craftsmanship. By leaving behind traditional hierarchies, we've created an environment where experienced engineers are empowered to take ownership, influence technical decisions, and build solutions that truly stand the test of time.
About the role
We're looking for a passionate Cloud Engineer who loves improving things, automating smart solutions, and working in a tight, collaborative team. You'll join our Cloud Engineering team, building and running secure AWS environments that power the platform services our internal teams deliver to customers. You'll take ownership of key systems, shape technical decisions, and find better ways to automate, secure, and scale our cloud infrastructure. If you love solving problems, exploring new technologies, and helping create a modern, reliable cloud foundation, you'll feel right at home here.
What You'll Do:
In this role you'll be responsible for:
Contribute to team deliveries with ideas, shared ownership, and continuous improvement.
Analyse issues, identify root causes, and propose long-term solutions.
Implement cloud governance, guardrails, user/group management, and maintain golden AMIs.
Support developers with cloud solutions that enable secure, efficient delivery and collaboration.
Operate secure, enterprise-scale AWS environments and improve infrastructure, automation, and efficiency.
What We 're Looking For:
3+ years of experience designing and implementing AWS infrastructure
Skilled in at least one(Python, Bash, TypeScript)
Solid experience with serverless technologies (Lambda, DynamoDB, EventBridge, etc.)
Proficient with AWS CloudFormation and CDK
Deep understanding of IAM, SSO, and enterprise identity/governance models
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and cloud automation
Good to have:
AWS certifications
Swedish language skills
About Yora
Yora is a modern, ambitious company built on freedom, trust, and technical excellence. We prioritise competence over titles and long-term value over quick fixes. Our focus is on strong engineering craftsmanship, clear assignments, and giving our engineers the conditions they need to deliver high-quality work, without unnecessary bureaucracy. Så ansöker du
