AWS Cloud Engineer
Etraveli Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-11
Who We Are
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights andTUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India andPoland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey.
Do you want to be part of it?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a highly proficient and seasoned AWS Cloud Engineer to become a valued member of our team Platform in Gothenburg. As an AWS Cloud Engineer, you will play a crucial role in creating and managing AWS environments. You will work closely with our development and operations teams to design, implement, and maintain robust and scalable cloud infrastructure solutions.
Responsibilities
Maintain, design and implement AWS cloud environments and the AWS Landing Zone.
Collaborate with development and operations teams to understand system requirements and translate them into cloud infrastructure designs.
Use AWS CDK and AWS CloudFormation to provision, configure, and manage AWS resources, including compute instances, storage, networking, and security components.
Implement and optimize infrastructure-as-code practices to ensure efficient and consistent provisioning of AWS resources.
Work with DevOps tools and practices to automate the deployment, monitoring, and management of AWS environments.
Perform regular system monitoring and performance tuning to ensure high availability, reliability, and scalability of AWS infrastructure.
Collaborate with security teams to implement and maintain robust security controls and best practices within AWS environments.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to AWS infrastructure, networking, and application deployments.
Stay up-to-date with the latest AWS services, features, and best practices and evaluate their potential impact on our infrastructure.
Document AWS architecture, configurations, and processes for knowledge sharing and future reference.
Requirements
Proven experience of at least 4 years as an AWS Cloud Engineer, with a focus on designing and deploying cloud infrastructure.
Strong knowledge of AWS services and features, including compute, storage, networking, databases, and security. Proficiency in infrastructure-as-code tools such as AWS CDK, Cloudformation and Terraform for provisioning and managing AWS resources.
Experience with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, configuration management, and containerization.
Solid understanding of networking concepts, including VPCs, subnets, routing, load balancers, and security groups.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools for AWS, such as CloudWatch, CloudTrail, and OpenSearch.
Experience with Kubernetes for container orchestration and management.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills with the ability to identify and resolve complex technical issues.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
AWS certifications (e.g AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer) are a plus.
Join our team and be part of an exciting journey to build and deploy cutting-edge green field systems on the AWS cloud. We offer a collaborative and innovative work environment with opportunities for professional growth and development.
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Brand New Office in the City, located in the heart of Gothenburg at Merkurhuset, close to public transport and great lunch spots
Inclusive Culture Celebrating Diversity; a vibrant team representing many nationalities and cultures as well as regular cultural events and celebrations to share traditions from around the world
Afterworks & social gatherings to unwind, socialize, and strengthen team bonds
Breakfast at the Office every morning to start the day right
Conferences, Workshops and other opportunities for personal and professional growth
Wellness Benefit; annual healthcare allowance for gym memberships, massages, or other wellness activities, as per Swedish Tax Agency guidelines
Comprehensive Pension and Health Insurance; full coverage through partners, ensuring quick assistance in case of illness or injury
Hackathons and Dev Week
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
