Automotive UX Designer
Cliff Design AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cliff Design AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Cliff Design, we believe that Design is the power that drives change. We are working with project based commitments in our design studio as well as providing design consultants on-site at our clients design departments. We constantly need to be challenged and are always interested in connecting with dedicated creative souls.
Job DescriptionWe are seeking a talented Automotive UX Designer to join our team. This unique role focuses on creating intuitive and innovative user experiences through the implementation, management, and control of ambient lighting, exterior light communication, interactive surfaces, and other screen based and non-screen-based interactions within our vehicles.Considering the whole scope of UX you are to challenge and innovate the way users interact with the whole eco-system of products and services.
Responsibilities and tasks* Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and prioritize requirements for lighting UI features and functionality. Translate user needs and market insights into actionable design requirements.* Create and maintain documentation, including design specifications, requirements, style guides, and user documentation for lighting UI features across several platforms.* Communicate progress and updates to stakeholders in a clear and timely manner.*Develop and maintain a roadmap for lighting UI development, outlining key milestones and deliverables. Prioritise features based on business value, technical feasibility, and user impact.*Provide guidance and direction to UX/UI designers in creating visually appealing and user-friendly lighting interfaces. Ensure consistency and coherence across different lighting applications, platforms, and vehicle models.*Work closely with engineering and development teams to ensure the successful implementation of lighting UI designs. Facilitate communication and collaboration between stakeholders throughout the development process.
Requirements* Master's degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Media management or related field.* Relevant working experience within UX for an automotive client.* Good knowledge of the HMI design process and best-practices.* Software such as Figma, Photoshop, After Effects and HTML & CSS.* English, spoken and written.*Proven experience (1-2 years) designing user interfaces for automotive applications.
Additional information* In addition to CV we will only consider applications with attached work samples (pdf-design portfolio max 8 Mb file size or a web portfolio link)Deadline for application* 2024-11-04.Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cliff Design AB
(org.nr 556498-9035), http://www.cliffdesign.com Arbetsplats
Cliff Design Kontakt
Anders Nordlund anders.nordlund@cliffdesign.com +46708878767 Jobbnummer
8976119