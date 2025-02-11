Automation Engineer for Keyplants Automation
Are you an experienced automation engineer with a passion for working on international projects in the pharmaceutical industry? Keyplants Automation, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, is looking for an Automation Engineer to join their team. At Keyplants Automation, we specialize in delivering high-quality automation solutions for the Process and Manufacturing industries, ensuring efficiency, safety, and compliance in every project.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Automation Engineer at KeyPlants Automation, you will work within industrial automation, focusing on integrating automation into industrial processes to enhance production efficiency. You will work on programming, installing, commissioning, and maintaining machines or robots in a variety of settings, including both on-site projects and office based assignments. At Keyplants Automation, your role will be crucial in advancing automation within pharmaceutical production facilities, focusing on optimizing processes such as the manufacturing of life-saving drugs, automating production lines, and ensuring compliance with industry standards. You will work on complex, international projects that involve automating key processes, including product development, material sorting, and process optimization, contributing to the efficiency and safety of our clients' operations.
At KeyPlants Automation you will be part of a fast growing and dynamic automation company where both personal and professional development of the employees is a key measurement of our performance as a company. Working with KPA is an opportunity any engineer who wishes to challenge themselves with complex and interesting projects, supported from some of the most experienced and expert engineers in the field.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work with PLC and SCADA systems, ideally with Siemens platforms such as Siemens PLC, WinCC, and TIA Portal, to support pharmaceutical industry projects.
• Manage automation projects from design to implementation, focusing on system integration, startup, and commissioning of facilities within multiple industry sectors.
• Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, including mechanical, process, electrical, and HVAC, to ensure smooth project execution.
• Gain valuable international project experience, with potential assignments in global manufacturing projects.
• Contribute to the automation of industrial processes, including programming and integrating automated systems in complex, multi system facilities.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 2-4 years of experience in industrial automation, with a preference for experience in the pharmaceutical industry, although a background in other process industries (e.g., food & beverage, energy, or automotive) is also considered valuable.
• Strong understanding of PLC programming and SCADA systems, with experience in Siemens platforms (WinCC, TIA Portal) being a significant advantage.
• Background in electrical engineering or a degree in automation engineering or related technical fields from a university or YH (vocational) school.
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with process automation systems such as ABB 800xA, DeltaV, or similar platforms, and the ability to implement and integrate these systems effectively.
• Willingness to travel both inside and outside of Sweden for short to medium terms.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self driven/motivated
• Communicative and Open
• Teamwork orientated
• Willingness to take responsibility
• Client focused with good social skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Keyplants Automation is a Swedish leader in industrial automation, with a strong focus on delivering specialized automation solutions to the process industries.. We collaborate with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to optimize production and ensure compliance with stringent regulations.
We are dedicated to providing innovative automation solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency, and we offer an exciting, collaborative work environment where engineers have the opportunity to grow and advance their careers and gives our engineers a broad range of experience and expertise. Ersättning
