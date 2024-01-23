Automation engineer / Automations Ingenjör
AFNORD is seeking a skilled PLC Engineer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be a crucial part of the project team, contributing to design, manufacturing, testing, FAT, SAT, and equipment delivery. Your expertise in PLC programming and engineering design will play a key role in the success of our projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide or review Engineering Design Documentation, including functional design, Circuit Diagram, FAT and SAT protocols, and Interface requirements.
Review and optimize PLC software for efficiency and effectiveness.
Program PLCs, including Siemens TIA portal and Beckhoff twin cat, to meet document and interface requirements.
Collaborate with software engineers to implement connectivity requirements using IoT protocols (OPC-UA, HTTP, MQTT).
Contribute to R&D activities, assessing new technologies for production environments.
Participate in design forums and improvement meetings to enhance software processes and technical improvements.
Estimate project costs and provide input for quoting and planning works.
Support the project team, answer questions, and offer technical guidance.
Create PowerPoint presentations to explain complex topics and project requirements.
Report project statuses following Work Breakdown Structures (WBS) and project control templates.
Experience Level:
If you have the experience and expertise and are eager to contribute to innovative projects, apply to join AFNORD. Be part of our team working with cutting-edge technology in a dynamic environment. Your skills and dedication can help us lead in industrial project management.
Send your CV to recruitment@afnord.se
Send your CV to recruitment@afnord.se
