Automation Engineer
2025-05-20
Alfa Laval in looking for Automation Engineer
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
We are looking for an experienced and motivated Automation Engineer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in optimizing systems and processes to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve production quality. You will be responsible for programming, maintaining, monitoring, and troubleshooting various control and regulation systems to ensure seamless operations.
As an Automation engineer, you will work closely together with our factories to develop and implement automation and digitations solutions. You will be the automation expert in the projects you participate in and a key player in driving automation initiatives within our operations in order to increase efficiency in our processes.
Your main duties will include:
*
Participate and run technical projects concerning machine connection, performance improvement and product introduction.
*
Hands on developing technical solutions such as: instructions, testing and follow up on quality as well as providing documentation on the outcomes
*
Support and advice factory in new investments and automation projects
*
Develop and improve existing applications and technologies
*
Develop and implement new solutions for Operations
*
Developing machinery towards digitalization and industry 4.0
*
Ensure close collaboration with maintenance, central operation development (OD) and production
The position is based in Lund.
Who you are
You are a driven and curious individual with a strong enthusiasm for problem-solving. With excellent communication skills and a deep technical interest, you're always open to exploring new technologies. You thrive in hands-on environments, constantly seeking ways to improve efficiency in processes. As a team player, you're always ready to support your colleagues and collaborate to achieve shared goals.
What you know
We are looking for you who have a technical upper secondary education or equivalent. Your previous experience include:
Several years of working experience in a manufacturing environment
Experience of working in complex projects within Automation
Fluency in Swedish and English, both in speaking and writing is a must for role
Experience of working with Siemens, Wonderware, Historian/MES integrations, robotics and networks is preferred but not required.
Rockwell PLC programming is a merit
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in a global, open, and friendly environment. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. The nature of the job also means that you will cooperate closely with many different parts of our organization, building both a broad business knowledge as well as a global network of colleagues.
Assessment practicalities
