Automation Engineer
Infotree Service Sweden Filial / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infotree Service Sweden Filial i Göteborg
, Lysekil
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Founded in the early 20th century in Sweden, this renowned automaker is synonymous with safety, reliability, and Scandinavian design. Globally recognized for its emphasis on producing vehicles with advanced safety features, the brand has continually been at the forefront of innovations, pioneering many of the standards that have become commonplace in the automotive industry. Their commitment goes beyond just cars, as they also have a significant presence in the truck, bus, and construction equipment sectors. The company's iconic emblem, representing both the male symbol and the ancient chemical sign for iron, aptly illustrates its foundational values of strength and durability. Their sustainability mission also sets them apart, with a clear focus on reducing emissions and introducing a more environmentally friendly range of vehicles. With a reputation built over many decades, this company remains a leader in automotive excellence and is a go-to choice for those valuing top-tier safety, innovative technology, and sleek, minimalistic design.
Our Client is looking for the future team members to develop and maintain an automated test framework for HIL setups that are intended for software verification on embedded systems. It includes the HIL testing related part of the CI flow, a framework for the creation of test cases and different other tools to making automated HIL testing as capable and efficient as possible. Enabling SW testers to create and execute test suits for software and function verification. These state-of-the art test setups are critical for testing software before the final product is launched. Hence, you will be contributing to delivering new SW products to the cars as efficiently as possible.
Mandatory Requirements:
M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Software/Data Technology, Electrical/Embedded Systems, Electronics or similar
2+ Years of experience in Software Development, Verification and Validation
Proficient in Python
Relevant experience in HIL or test case development using the dSPACE toolchain, including AutomationDesk
Relevant experience in test automation
Experience from CI/CD
Fluent in English and can communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders
Meritorious:
Flask
SQL
Working experience in Matlab
Knowledge in modelling using Simulink
Knowledge about Electric Motors, Power Electronics and Traction Battery technology
Driving License 'B'
What We Offer:
Competitive salary.
Opportunity to work with the latest technologies in the automotive industry.
Permanent contract (Fastanställning)
Comfortable workplace and modern tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infotree Service Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-9406)
Forsbackagatan 24 (visa karta
)
411 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Client Office Gothenburg Jobbnummer
8197934