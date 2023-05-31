Automation Engineer
2023-05-31
Do you never stop looking for new solutions? Join QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in the role as consultant within Automation Engineering. At QRIOS we have curious experts in Life Science, Engineering, Management and IT.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
About the position
As Automation Engineer you'll be a part of the Production Technology Automation & Power Engineering team in Karlskrona; well experienced in projects concerning power and automation development. In Karlskrona, we have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest HVDC test lab in the world.
In this role you will be a resource within power and automation and support our production department on automation and electrical design topics.
You will be the expert on automation and electrical design with great knowledge on this topic as well as on machine directives and other standards. You will also be an important part in the automation development group deciding and validating of automation and electrical design solutions on new machines and/or upgrades.
Responsibilities
• PLC programming and electrical design on machines and production equipment
• Develop small and big automation solutions
• Be a part of developing routines and instruction for the automation development group
• Attend innovation forum in automation
• Attend in automation development group meetings
We are looking for a skilled automation engineer expert with high quality workmanship who is curious and eager to learn new things. You thrive in a role with high level of collaboration with your team colleagues as well as with other departments.
To succeed in this role, you need to be thorough and appreciate taking responsibility for your own work and its output.
Your profile
• Solid experience in automation engineering, programming, and project from any producing industry
• Knowledge of Eplan, ABB, Siemens, and other automation software.
• Fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English is mandatory
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Are you curious about QRIOS? Dont hesitate to get in touch and will tell you more about our work and offerings. Curious people learn more. Stay QRIOS.
We welcome your application already today. Ersättning
