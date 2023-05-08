Automation Engineer
2023-05-08
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
As Automation Engineer you will be part of the Production Technology Automation & Power Engineering team in Karlskrona. You are well experienced in projects concerning power and automation development. The client has a state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest HVDC test lab in the world.
In this role, you will be a resource within power and automation and support our production department on automation and electrical design topics. You will be the expert on automation and electrical design with great knowledge on this topic as well as on machine directives and other standards. You will also be an important part of the automation development group deciding and validating automation and electrical design solutions on new machines and/or upgrades.
Your main tasks are:
• PLC programming and electrical design on machines and production equipment
• Develop small and big automation solutions
• Be a part of developing routines and instructions for the automation development group
• Attend innovation forums in automation
• Attend automation development group meetings
Qualifications
We believe you are a skilled Automation Engineer expert with high-quality workmanship who is curious and eager to learn new things. You thrive in a role with a high level of collaboration with your team colleagues as well as with other departments. To succeed in this role, you need to be thorough and appreciate taking responsibility for your own work and its output.
You have/are:
• At least 3 years of work experience in the classified area
• Solid experience in automation engineering, programming, and project from any producing industry
• Knowledge of Eplan, ABB, Siemens, and other automation software.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written is mandatory
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Formalities
• Assignment period: 28 May 2023 - 31 December 2023
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Karlskrona
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
