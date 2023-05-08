Automation and Instrumentation Engineer
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Botkyrka Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Botkyrka
2023-05-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Nynäshamn
, Eskilstuna
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Alfa Laval Technologies in Tumba is looking for
Automation and Instrumentation Engineer
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
The R&D department within the business unit high-speed separators is responsible for the development of high-speed separators (HSS) for the dairy, brewery, beverage, biofuel and marine, starch, vegetable oil and protein industries.
We continue to expand and now we are looking for an Automation and Instrumentation Engineer for the Test Centre Automation group. The group is responsible, among others, for development of automation and control systems in our development laboratory in Tumba, instrumentation, sensors and measurement systems development and implementation.
Your key tasks will be
* PLC and HMI programming for signal/data acquisition and control of test systems/rigs.
* Automation of tests and functions in test rigs and HSS.
* Develop measurement technology and implement measurement equipment for advanced test systems.
* Evaluate new sensors for implementation in new technical solutions.
* Document hardware and software solutions and produce technical reports.
* Take an active role in continuous improvement of above-mentioned work areas.
Your profile:
* You hold a university degree in industrial automation, control systems development, electrical engineering, or equivalent.
* Experience in PLC programming and automation systems in industrial application.
* It's very meritorious if you have experience in electrical design in CAD tools, preferably in EPLAN.
* Knowledge of standards and regulations for electrical systems, control systems and components, and safety systems.
* Knowledges in Python, HTML5/JavaScript, Machine learning and data analysis is an advantage.
* As a person, you are structured, results-oriented, responsible, and communicative. If you are innovative and practical, it will be easier for you to experiment practically in the development laboratory. You are fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage.
What's in it for you?
We offer you many interesting challenges and opportunities in an international, open, and friendly climate where we help each other to grow, develop and create value for our customers.
You will be part of a team that today consists of competent, motivated, and a very friendly Automation engineers.
For more information, please contact
Hogir Rasul, Manager - Sensing and Control, R&D, BU HSS, +46 72 2530 932
Regina Garcia Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Bruno Smolic, Unionen, +46 708 525 217
Please send your application no later than May 18th, 2023. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The application should include a personal letter, CV, and relevant copies of certificates.
#LI-RG1 Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR0018392". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Inc Jobbnummer
7745520