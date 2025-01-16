Automation and Electrical Engineer
Since 1792, we've been supplying the innovative paints and coatings that help to color people's lives and protect what matters most. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and use our expertise to sustain and enhance the fabric of everyday life. Because we believe every surface is an opportunity. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering and long-established paints company that's dedicated to providing sustainable solutions and preserving the best of what we have today - while creating an even better tomorrow. Let's paint the future together.
Do you want to drive impactful projects within a globally recognized organization that sets the standard for innovation and sustainability? Join us at AkzoNobel's Malmö site as an Automation and Electrical Engineer, where you'll play a vital role in shaping the future of our industrial processes through diverse and challenging initiatives.
Why should you work at AkzoNobel?
With us at AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where we work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to achieve the goal of being a world leader in the colour industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces, and we work actively together with our employees to make them feel comfortable and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This result, among other things, in that we are appointed to one of Sweden's Career Companies and have received Top Employer certification 2024. We offer you an international working environment where you get to take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizons and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome to us!
We also offer:
• Collective Agreement - A secure employment with favourable terms.
• Wellness Allowance - We support your health and well-being.
• Employee Discount - Discounts on all purchases in our Nordsjö stores.
• On-site Restaurant - Enjoy delicious and varied meals directly at work.
• Massage - Palmer Friskvård offers relaxation and recovery services at our Malmö site.
• Lunch Benefit - We provide a subsidized lunch card from Edenred for our employees.
• Reduced Working Hours (ATK) - Additional time off beyond your statutory vacation days.
About the role
In this role, you will leverage your expertise in automation and electrical engineering to lead and oversee assigned engineering projects. The main responsibility of this position will involve integrating new equipment into existing systems by providing oversight and ensuring seamless implementation. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to drive progress and deliver impactful results in a dynamic industrial environment.
Key aspects of the role:
• Leading projects from initiation to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope and on budget.
• Developing detailed project plans, managing changes, and coordinating cross-functional teams to achieve objectives.
• Overseeing project budgets, monitoring financial performance, and ensuring cost-effective use of resources.
• Identifying potential risks, implementing mitigation strategies, and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and standards.
• Acting as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, providing updates, addressing concerns and ensuring requirements are met.
• Overseeing quality assurance, ensuring deliverables meet high standards, and documenting lessons learned to drive continuous improvement.
• Managing CAPEX/AR project submissions and reviews, including responsibility for project schedules and ensuring alignment with approval processes for large-scale investments.
This is a permanent position with a start date as soon as possible. You will be based at our site located just outside Malmö, Sweden, and will report directly to the Engineering Project Lead.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, a bachelor's degree in automation or electrical engineering is required, along with 6-10 years of industrial experience. Expertise in PLC programming, industrial networking, and HMI systems is highly valued.
You thrive in a role where you can lead and coordinate complex projects that align with organizational goals. Your solution-oriented mindset, strategic planning abilities and effective resource management help you navigate challenges and deliver meaningful results.
Collaboration with diverse teams and stakeholders is a key aspect of this position, where shared objectives drive success. You are comfortable using advanced project management tools to ensure precision and efficiency in your work.
Additionally, your strong communication skills in English enable you to foster alignment and maintain productivity.
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. Our recruitment process plays a major role in this journey as it lays the foundation for a diverse work environment. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
Submit your application online and join us on our journey to excellence in engineering and project management-we're eager to get to know you!
Please note that as the hiring manager is English-speaking, we kindly ask you to submit your application in English. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply, as the position may be filled before the deadline
