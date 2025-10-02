Automation and AI developer
2025-10-02
Senior Automation and AI Developer
Do you want to build the future of automation at ICA? As a Senior Automation and AI Developer at ICA Sweden, you will develop and maintain business-critical automation solutions. You will own AI automations for Finance and ICA's price monitoring tool, based in Solna.
About the role of Senior Automation and AI Developer
Work as a senior back-end developer, driving the full lifecycle from requirements to delivery and operations.
Design, implement, and maintain robust automation flows in Java and event-driven integrations with Kafka.
Collaborate closely with application owners, platform teams, and business stakeholders across the ICA Group.
Lead the modernization of WorkFusion platform, enabling faster deliveries and robust solutions using latest capabilities in generative AI.
Champion quality, scalability, reliability, and use test automation where relevant.
Are you the one?
Expert knowledge of WorkFusion (3+ years).
Strong Java development experience (5+ years) and hands-on experience with Kafka.
Proven leadership experience.
Merits: Generative AI, SQL, and test automation.
Professional proficiency in English, spoken and written.
Why choose ICA
You'll get broad responsibility across the entire development lifecycle, work with new technology and AI, and have real impact on ICA's automation journey. You'll join a team that values engagement and helpfulness.
read more about working at ICA here.
Vad händer nu?
Contact the hiring manager, Matts Jöhncke 0722200235. Location: Solna. Selection is ongoing. Application deadline: 2025-10-16.
ICA aims to reflect our customers and society; we therefore strive to hire people with diverse backgrounds, skills, knowledge, and experiences. If the role requires it, you will need to undergo tests, background checks, and drug testing prior to employment.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ICA Sverige AB
169 70 SOLNA
