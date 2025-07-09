Audit Leader
2025-07-09
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Audit leader is responsible for planning and realization of internal and external (customer) audits at Umeå site. You will drive improvements based on audit outcomes and track and support implementation on actions.
This position reports to the Umeå QA Director and is part of the Quality team located in Umeå, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Facilitate Customer Audits - in-person or paper based - depending on customer requests.
Manage internal audit program - Plan and perform internal audits together with other internal auditors.
Responsible for training other internal auditors on site and maintaining a good collaboration to learn from each other within the internal auditor team.
Collaborating with global audit team.
Secure timely implementation on actions resulting from audits.
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree or working experience in Quality Assurance or 4 years working experience in hardware/pharmaceutical industry.
Excellent oral communication and reporting skills in Swedish and English.
Excellent business correspondence and procedure-writing skills in Swedish and English.
Valid work permit
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Hosting audits
Customer communication
Knowledge of industry standards and regulations (e.g., ISO 9001, GMP)
To excel in this role, we believe you should have a quality-focused mindset, enjoy collaborating both within your function and cross-functionally, be comfortable interacting with customers, and possess the ability to build trust.
