Audio Technology & Tuning Lead
2024-10-04
Marshall Group is the audio, tech and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking audio innovation. We are home to Marshall, Natal Drums, Urbanears and adidas headphones.
For over sixty years, we've amplified the sound of the world's most talented artists. We've brought their music to crowds and solo listeners everywhere. We give sound a design that resonates with ears and eyes, as well as at a deeper cultural level. No matter the scene or music genre, we aim to excite, intrigue and surprise.
Bridging iconic rock 'n' roll heritage with cutting-edge innovation and culture-driven brand-building, our group activities span professional music equipment, consumer electronics, live events, a record label, and more.
We empower around 800 highly talented people across 8 global locations. Our products are sold in over 90 markets worldwide, totalling a combined annual turnover of USD 360 million.
Right now, we need to strengthen our Acoustic team with a Audio Technology & Tuning Lead who will focus on Audio Development.
What you'll do:
As the Audio Technology & Tuning Lead, you'll oversee the tuning and sound quality of our products from concept to production. You'll validate audio designs, resolve technical challenges, and ensure the highest standards are met. Working closely with cross-functional teams and external partners, you'll drive continuous improvements and innovation in sound performance, making sure each product delivers a superior audio experience.
Roles & Responsibilities:
Participating in early concept development to identify high level requirements and use cases to translate them into audio functions and features.
Leading subjective testing activities within the team. Taking responsibility for test development, test facilities and processing and communication of results.
Organising subjective testing with colleagues in the UK and China.
Conducting product demonstrations for senior management and external partners.
Continuing to lead in product development projects where necessary.
Supporting product development with tech input, identifying benchmarks, defining key product attributes and audio functions and features.
Who we're looking for:
We're looking for an Audio Technology & Tuning Lead to take our Acoustic team to new heights. You'll ensure our audio products meet top-tier standards, blending technical excellence with emotional resonance. As a problem solver with a passion for sound, you'll tackle challenges head-on, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions. Collaboration, leadership, and a drive to enhance Marshall's culture will be key as you shape the future of audio experiences with us.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
You have a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
You possess experience in electroacoustics, audio electronics, and digital signal processing.
You have strong critical listening experience.
You are skilled in the critical listening and tuning of audio devices.
You have experience in requirement development.
You are proficient in creating and managing documentation.
You excel in communication and teamwork.
You are comfortable with public speaking.
Our pledge:
We thrive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
We encourage applications from all over the world. To enable transitioning from another country for a role at Marshall, we offer re-location support. This support is tailored for each role but always includes visa/work permit application, local authority registration, and home finding service. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.
Does this sound like you?
