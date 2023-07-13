Atlassian Engineer
Sharkmob is a full-fledged AAA game studio that develops and publishes our own games. We are on an epic journey and in an expansive phase. Under the leadership of our IT Manager Niklas Dahlberg, we are a world-class IT team supporting our studio's ambitious approach to making games. We now need a skilled Atlassian Engineer to maintain and develop our Atlassian cloud suite, including Jira and Confluence.
Job description
The primary responsibility will be to support our different team's Jira and Confluence setups. You will be responsible for maintaining, enhancing, growing, and operating the entirety of the Atlassian Suite at Sharkmob.
You will shape and maintain the environment as you see fit together with the main stakeholders of the organization.
Who you are
You enjoy working with different tasks and have a structured way of working. You are good at spotting relevant patterns and issues and making informed decisions on what to prioritize. You are a true team player who delivers end-user support with a smile and is skilled in explaining technical issues to colleagues who may not have a tech background.
Responsibilities
• Drive the enhancements, maintenance, and expansion of the Atlassian tools set across our organization
• Continuously evaluate internal processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement with a high level of innovation
• First-hand configuration of Jira projects and Confluence spaces. Project settings, global settings, and third-party apps - including custom workflows, automation, custom fields, and custom scripts.
• Help guide and maintain the structuring of data in Confluence
• Maintain and evaluate the required apps and licenses.
Qualifications
• A couple of years of experience as a Site admin working with the Atlassian Suite of tools (includes Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Work Management, and Jira Service Management)
• Experience with ScriptRunner and scripting knowledge in Groovy.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills - must be able to communicate with all levels of an organization and diverse teams
• Ability to work independently with minimal guidance in a fast-paced environment
• Ability to analyze and review current functionality to determine potential areas of improvement
• Ability to enjoy what you do and a true love for improving processes through technology
That little extra
• Atlassian Certifications
• Experience with creating automation for repetitive processes
Location
This is a permanent position based in Malmö, Sweden, and is open to all applicants intending to relocate as soon as possible.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates that are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and last but not least - having fun! We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
