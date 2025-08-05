Assortment Controller
2025-08-05
Job Description
Are you driven by turning analysis into real business results? As an Assortment Controller at ARKET, you'll use your analytical skills to shape the direction of one of our concepts - identifying opportunities for growth and supporting the buying team with actionable insights. In a fast-moving retail environment, you'll collaborate closely with your concept head (Section manager), Buyers and Concept Designers to create commercial assortments and drive long-term profitability.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
What you will do:
Identify and drive commercial opportunities through analysis, planning and action
Set and follow up on buying, sales and profitability goals together with the Concept and Buying team
Set strategic and seasonal strategies through both short- and long-term perspectives - together with your concept team
Translate performance data into visual, concrete actions
Create structures that support effective order simulations and buying (e.g. size curves, price points)
Collaborate weekly with your concept team (Section head, Buyers, Concept design) to drive the business
Act as an informal leader - guide and empower your Buying team through clear, pedagogical communication
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of a team of seven Controllers, each responsible for a full concept. This role partners closely with the Concept team (Section head, Concept Designer and Buyers) and is a key player in setting direction and driving performance. You will also collaborate with Sales Merchandising and Brand Management.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A degree in Business or equivalent experience
A few years of experience in controlling, planning, or sales merchandising
Strong analytical skills and a proven ability to turn data into actions
Proficiency in Excel; experience in Power BI is a plus
Fluent written and spoken English
And people who are...
Structured and proactive, with the ability to prioritize in a high-paced environment
Collaborative and communicative, with strong interpersonal skills
Confident leading themselves and others without formal authority
Motivated by making a difference, not by titles or hierarchy
Curious, business-minded, and eager to contribute to positive change
Additional Information
This is a full time permanent contract based at our Head Office in Stockholm Södermalm
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 15th of August. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role you will have the flexibility to work both from home and, from the office. While working from home is part of our offer, 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
WHO WE ARE
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, ARKET-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Maria Skolgata 83 (visa karta
)
STOCKHOLM
Arket Head Office
Arket Head Office Jobbnummer
9446812