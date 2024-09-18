Associate Software Engineer
2024-09-18
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As a full stack engineer, you'll work in a supportive, agile, and cross-functional team alongside other engineers, product specialists, and a UX designer. You'll develop new features and tackle DevOps tasks such as defining messaging pipelines and setting up monitoring. With plenty of room to influence our projects and processes, you'll enjoy numerous growth opportunities. You'll build an internal global solution while maintaining daily contact with your system's users.
Who are you
You have some experience as a front-end, back-end, or full-stack engineer, and you're eager to work across the entire stack. You take pride in delivering high-quality work and thoroughly testing your code. As a team player, you enjoy challenging your colleagues to create the best solutions while also learning from them. You value direct interaction with end users and strive to develop solutions that bring them real value.
We expect you to have experience with TypeScript, React, Go, SQL, GraphQL, Kafka, and Git. Familiarity with cloud providers like AWS or Azure is a plus, and you should be comfortable with deployment pipelines and CI/CD practices. You thrive on challenging tasks and can quickly iterate on solutions in collaboration with stakeholders.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's active permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in China or the USA. Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing Ersättning
